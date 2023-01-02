Bible verse of the day

Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be terrified; do not be discouraged, for the LORD your God will be with you wherever you go.

—Joshua 1:9

Thoughts on Today’s Verse…

This command and promise to Joshua is also for us as we embrace the upcoming year. We have no idea what lies ahead, we only know that God will go with us if we will ask him on our journey and seek to follow his will. So this verse is not just a promise to cherish, “I will go with you.” It is also a command! “Be strong, courageous, and do not be terrified or discouraged.” We embrace this upcoming year as an opportunity to serve God and not as something to fear!

My Prayer…

Holy and Almighty Father, thank you for being with me as I begin this new year. Please empower me with your Spirit to greet it with passion and excitement for the opportunities ahead. Please forgive me when my own inadequacies and the unknown ahead of me make me fearful and indecisive. Give me courage to live boldly for you this year. In Jesus’ name I pray. Amen.

The Thoughts and Prayer on Today’s Verse are written by Phil Ware. You can email questions or comments to [email protected]

The Thoughts and Prayer on Today’s Verse are written by Phil Ware. You can email questions or comments to [email protected]