New Year’s Resolution

Lord help me to avoid the path of the negative nellies! The ones who see the glass as half empty. They see dread and disaster around every corner. These are those who seek to rob you of your joy! Negative people are everywhere wreaking havoc on our culture. They have “crippled” young people psychologically with their constant criticism and critique. They seem to wreak with “joy” while imagining the worst possible scenario in every situation. Therefore, brothers and sisters don’t let anyone other than God determine your life’s path.

There are so many examples of people who were considered failures and yet in reality they were true victors in the game of life! After being cut by his high school basketball team he locked himself in his room and cried after being told he was not good enough to make his high school basketball team. This individual picked himself up and went on to be a 6-time NBA champion, and a 5-time NBA MVP; his name is Michael Jordan.

Brothers and sisters never allow anyone to put a fence between you and your goal. You can either tear down the fence or simply climb over it, but never ever give up! Remember God never ever makes “junk”! Your DNA is like none other and never forget; God is on your side; He will be there for you. Jeremiah 29:11 proclaims, “For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the LORD, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.” Our God is looking for greater things for your life. Leave negative people to dwell in their negative world and march past them to the winner’s circle of life. Remember, those things that our Heavenly Father desires for you will only be accomplished when He is in His rightful place! When He is; your life will be lived with enthusiasm, joy, and a can-do attitude.

