December 31st church news

St. John Lutheran Church services and special events

St. John Lutheran Church invites you to come and worship with us. Sunday, January 1, we will worship with Carols and Lessons. Sunday, January 8, will be our Annual Congregation meeting. Please plan to attend.

Central Church of Christ Candlelight Service

You can find us at 1211 Grandview Avenue on Sundays for Worship Service and Children’s Bible Study at 10:30 a.m. Again at 5 p.m. for our Student Circle (grades 6-12). Wednesdays there is the opportunity for Bible Study at 2 and 6 p.m. Please come and join us for a new sermon series. Our website: www.central-church.life. May God bless you in the new year.

Nauvoo United Methodist Church announcements

Nauvoo United Methodist Church, 1410 5th Street in West Portsmouth, would like to welcome you to worship with us. Sunday morning worship begins at 11:00 AM with Pastor Pete Shaffer bringing the message in the church sanctuary. Membership class forming and will take place on Saturday, January 7th from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM with lunch provided. If you would like to

become a member of Nauvoo UMC please sign up on the sheet at the information table in the church. Questions?? Contact Pastor Pete.

The first meeting of the newly formed Leadership Team will be on Monday, January 9th at 6:30 PM in the church Fellowship Room.

Check us out on our website at Nauvooumc.org and on our FaceBook page at Nauvoo United Methodist Church for announcements. If you would like more information about our church, services, or activities, please call us at 740-858-2621.