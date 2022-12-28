Bible verse of the day

[Jesus said,] “Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest.”

—Matthew 11:28

Thoughts on Today’s Verse…

At the end of the year, it sure is nice to be invited to rest in Jesus. So before we begin a new year, let’s pause and place our hopes, our future, our dreams, and especially our burdens down at his feet and let him give us rest.

My Prayer…

Teach me, O God, to learn to rest in your grace and providence more and worry less. I want to surrender my burdens to Jesus and let him teach me his way and how to find his rest. Sometimes I am so tired and weary I don’t think I can continue, so please, dear Father, let me find rest in Jesus. In his holy name I offer this prayer. Amen.

The Thoughts and Prayer on Today’s Verse are written by Phil Ware. You can email questions or comments to [email protected]

