And suddenly there was with the angel a multitude of the heavenly host praising God and saying: “Glory to God in the highest, And on earth peace, goodwill toward men!”

– Luke 2:13-14

Here are some astounding statistics about Christmas. Americans spend $8.5 billion during the Christmas season. Of that, $150 million is for wrapping paper, $100 million is spent on trees, and $200 million on postage. There are some who are singing “Joy To The Mall Black Friday Has Come” instead of “Joy To The World The Lord Has Come” It seems as if some people think that they can “buy” peace, love, joy and happiness this Christmas. Listen; don’t substitute material things for the eternal.

It is a shame, but there are so many people who will miss Christmas while planning for Christmas. You know…there were some people that missed the first Christmas. Herod and the religious leaders missed it. And it’s possible that we may miss it too, if we don’t seek the spiritual instead of the physical.

This season remember how you have been blessed and who blessed you. Remember the blessings, give thanks, and remember to share your faith with others. This is a time to exalt Christ, to put Him first, and to share what is most meaningful—our faith in Him. Spend less time this season trying to impress some people who could care less about you. Instead, impress our Lord who loves you with your love, forgiveness and mercy. Remember, Jesus is still the reason for the season.

