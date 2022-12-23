November 24th church news

St. John Lutheran Church Christmas Eve service and special events

St. John Lutheran Church invites you to come and worship with us.

Join us Saturday, December 24, at 7:00 p.m. for our annual Christmas Eve Festival Service of Candlelight and Holy Communion.

There will be no worship service on Christmas Day, Sunday, December 25. Sunday, January 1, we will worship with Carols and Lessons. Sunday, January 8, will be our Annual Congregation meeting. Please plan to attend.

Central Church of Christ Candlelight Service

We at Central Church of Christ, 1211 Grandview Avenue, welcome you to our Sunday morning service at 10:30 a.m. which includes our Children’s Bible Study, and at 5 p.m. begins our Student Circle (grades 6-12). Wednesdays we offer Bible Study at 2 and 6 p.m.

This Saturday, December 24th at 6 p.m. is our Christmas Eve Candlelight Service. Please come and be a part of this wonderful time to worship. CHRISTMAS Morning Service will be at 11 a.m. “The shepherds returned glorifying and praising God for all the things they had heard and seen….Luke 2:20 MERRY CHRISTMAS.

Nauvoo United Methodist Church Candlelight Service

Nauvoo United Methodist Church, 1410 5th Street in West Portsmouth, would like to welcome you to worship with us. Sunday morning worship begins at 11:00 AM with Pastor Pete Shaffer bringing the message in the church sanctuary.

Membership class forming. If you would like to become a member of Nauvoo UMC please sign up on the sheet at the information table in the church. Questions?? Contact Pastor Pete.

Christmas Eve Candlelight Service begins at 5:30 PM.

Check us out on our website at Nauvooumc.org and on our FaceBook page at Nauvoo United Methodist Church for announcements. If you would like more information about our church, services, or activities, please call us at 740-858-2621.