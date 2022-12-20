Bible verse of the day

In those days Caesar Augustus issued a decree that a census should be taken of the entire Roman world. So Joseph went up from the town of Nazareth in Galilee to Judea, to Bethlehem the town of David, because he belonged to the house and line of David. He went there to register with Mary, who was pledged to be married to him and was expecting a child.

—Luke 2:1, 4-5

Thoughts on Today’s Verse…

Isn’t it amazing at how many inconveniences in our lives the Lord uses to accomplish his will in us? Can you think of a worse time to go on a cross-country trip considering their modes of travel? Yet God turned it into the moment in which the angels found their tune and Satan met his match.

My Prayer…

Father, I thank you that behind history, and especially behind the part of history where I live, your hand is always working for my redemption and your glory. Give me faith to ride out the difficult times, knowing that you will use those difficulties to be the incubator of your next great work in me. In the name of Jesus, the Joy of angels, I pray. Amen.

The Thoughts and Prayer on Today’s Verse are written by Phil Ware. You can email questions or comments to [email protected]

