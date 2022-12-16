Church news for the week of December 18th

Nauvoo United Methodist Church

Nauvoo United Methodist Church, 1410 5th Street in West Portsmouth, would like to welcome you to worship with us. Sunday morning worship begins at 11:00 AM with Pastor Pete Shaffer bringing the message in the church sanctuary. Membership class forming. If you would like to become a member of Nauvoo UMC please sign up on the sheet at the information table in the church. Questions?? Contact Pastor Pete. Children’s Christmas Program during morning Worship Service on December 18th. Christmas Caroling on Sunday, December 18th at 4:00 PM, meet at the church. Christmas Eve Candlelight Service begins at 5:30 PM. Check us out on our website at Nauvooumc.org and on our FaceBook page at Nauvoo United Methodist Church for announcements. If you would like more information about our church, services, or activities, please call us at 740-858-2621.

St. John Lutheran Church

St. John Lutheran Church invites you to come worship with us during this Advent Season. Sunday morning worship begins at 10:30 a. m. with Pastor Brent Cavendish. Sunday, December 18, worship and Holy Communion. The congregation will join the children in telling the Nativity Story through song. Join us for this special service. Church council meeting after Church. Saturday, December 24, at 7:00 p. m. will be our Annual Christmas Eve Festival Service of Candlelight and Holy Communion. There will be no worship service on Sunday, December 25. Pastor Brent will release a Christmas message for the congregation to watch. Sunday, January 8, will be the Annual Congregational meeting immediately following worship. We ask all members who are able to do so plan to attend.

North Moreland Christian Baptist Church

North Moreland Christian Baptist Church will be having a Children’s Christmas Play on Sunday, December 18th in the morning service. Breakfast is served every Sunday morning 8:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m. Everyone is welcome. Sunday School 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. Morning Worship Service 10:30 a.m. to noon, Pastor Ryan Hagen. Evening Worship Service 6:00 p.m. Wednesday Prayer Meeting Service 7:00 p.m. In Memory of George Sisler, the church will be accepting donations of pop cans to carry on his ministry. The cans may be dropped off at the church Fellowship Hall entryway at 1910 Harrisonville Ave. Portsmouth.

Central Church of Christ

Sundays: 10:30 a.m. – Worship Service & Children’s Bible Study; 5 p.m. – Student Circle (grades 6-12). Wednesdays: 2 & 6 p.m. – Bible Study. Angle Tree presents due by December 15th. Sunday, December 18th @ 10:30 a.m. – Children’s Christmas Program. Saturday, December 24th @ 6 p.m. – Christmas Eve Candlelight Service. CHRISTMAS Morning Service – 11 a.m. …”let’s go to Bethlehem and see this thing that has happened, which the Lord told us about.” Luke 2:15

