Bible verse of the day

Mary said, “My soul glorifies the Lord and my spirit rejoices in God my Savior…. The Mighty One has done great things for me — holy is his name.”

—Luke 1:46

Thoughts on Today’s Verse…

While Mary’s submission to God’s will costs her in ways we can never imagine, for Jesus to come to life in the hearts of people today our attitude must be the same as her attitude was on this night of miracle and mystery. We too, must be willing to be the Lord’s servant and offer him the praise of our lives and of our lips. In Jesus, the Lord has done great things for us!

My Prayer…

Majestic Father, Almighty God, you have done wonderful things for me. You have saved me from sin, you have paid the price for my rebellion, and you have given me the promise of heaven and the Holy Spirit to empower me there. You are greater than I can imagine and your glory is without compare, yet you have stooped so low as to reach me and then raised me back up with you by your grace. I can never fully thank you, for you are more wonderful to me than my words can declare or a thousand years of life could repay. In Jesus holy name I give you all glory and praise. Amen.

The Thoughts and Prayer on Today’s Verse are written by Phil Ware. You can email questions or comments to [email protected]

