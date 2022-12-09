Bible verse of the day

Jesus said, “I am the vine; you are the branches. If a man remains in me and I in him, he will bear much fruit; apart from me you can do nothing. This is to my Father’s glory, that you bear much fruit, showing yourselves to be my disciples.”

—John 15:5,8

Thoughts on Today’s Verse…

We take on Jesus’ character (bear fruit) by remaining intimately connected to him. The distance between heaven and earth is not so great when heaven lives within us. In John 14, Jesus reminded us that if we will obey him, he will come and live in us and will reveal himself to us. So as we obey him, we know him better. His life becomes real in us.

My Prayer…

Precious Lord, I want to obey your word, your will, and your example. I want to obey you to honor you, to love you, and to know you. So please, help me better come to know you as I more closely walk in your steps. Help me to know what it means to live your life in my world. Because of Jesus’ mighty name I pray and thank him as my Lord. Amen.

The Thoughts and Prayer on Today’s Verse are written by Phil Ware. You can email questions or comments to [email protected]

The Thoughts and Prayer on Today’s Verse are written by Phil Ware. You can email questions or comments to [email protected]