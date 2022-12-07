December 11th church news

St. John Lutheran Church announcements and services

St. John Lutheran Church invites you to come and worship with us. We are located at 5600 Junior Furnace -Powellsville Road, Franklin Furnace. Sunday morning worship begins at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Brent Cavendish. Children’s Church is provided. Sunday, December 11, is a busy day at church. Confirmation Class is at 9:30 in the library. Morning worship begins at 10:30. Immediately following Worship we have our annual Christmas Dinner. This is a potluck/ carry in. We will have the Quilt Raffle during the dinner. Following dinner we will be Caroling our members who are unable to attend.

White Christmas gifts are due at church on December 11. Choir practice is every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, December 18, Worship and Holy Communion at 10:30 a. m. Saturday, December 24, at 7:00 p.m. is our annual Christmas Eve Festival Service of Candlelight and Holy Communion. There will be no Worship Service on Christmas Day. Pastor will release a Christmas message. Please plan to join us for these special Advent Services.

Nauvoo United Methodist Church services

Nauvoo United Methodist Church, 1410 5th Street in West Portsmouth, would like to welcome you to worship with us. Sunday morning worship begins at 11:00 AM with Pastor Pete Shaffer bringing the message in the church sanctuary. Bible Study on Wednesday evenings at 7:00 PM in the Church Sanctuary. Membership class forming. If you would like to become a member of Nauvoo UMC please sign up on the sheet at the information table in the church. Questions? Contact Pastor Pete.

Children’s Christmas Program during morning Worship Service on December 18th. Christmas Caroling on Sunday, December 18th at 4:00 PM, meet at the church. Christmas Eve Candlelight Service begins at 5:30 PM.

Check us out on our website at Nauvooumc.org and on our FaceBook page at Nauvoo United Methodist Church for announcements. If you would like more information about our church, services, or activities, please call us at 740-858-2621.