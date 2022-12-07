Bible verse of the day

Jesus said, “I am the resurrection and the life. He who believes in me will live, even though he dies; and whoever lives and believes in me will never die. Do you believe this?”

—John 11:25

Thoughts on Today’s Verse…

This is the most important question you will ever answer. Do you really believe this? Do you believe that when you died with Christ in baptism through faith, that you died the most significant death and that your physical death will not separate you from Jesus? All of life, even all of eternity for you, hangs on this one question.

My Prayer…

Almighty and Everlasting Father, I believe that because you have adopted me into your family, that death will never claim me. Help me live with new vigor and confidence knowing that Satan cannot have me and death cannot claim me because I am yours through Jesus, your Son and my Lord, risen from the dead. In the name of my precious Redeemer I pray. Amen.

The Thoughts and Prayer on Today’s Verse are written by Phil Ware. You can email questions or comments to [email protected]

The Thoughts and Prayer on Today’s Verse are written by Phil Ware. You can email questions or comments to [email protected]