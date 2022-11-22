November 27th church news

Wheelersburg Community Thanksgiving Dinner

The Wheelersburg area will again this year be blessed with a free community dinner. This annual event is sponsored by three area churches: St. John Lutheran, Wheelersburg United Methodist and Haverhill United Methodist. Preparation will begin at 7:00 a.m. to cook the meal which will feed approximately 1,000 people. Dozens of volunteers from each church help prepare, serve and cleanup the meal. A traditional feast of turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, corn, green beans, rolls and dessert are planned. The dinner is always on the Saturday before Thanksgiving. This year the date is November 19 from noon till 2:00 p.m.. Again, this year the dinner will be at the Wheelersburg School Cafetorium, please use the high school entrance. The meal is for dine-in only, there will be no carry-out meals. For more information call 574-2900.

St. John Lutheran Church services

St. John Lutheran Church invites you to come worship with us. We are located at 5600 Junior Furnace-Powellsville Road, Franklin Furnace. Sunday morning worship begins at 10:30 a. m. with Pastor Brent Cavendish. Children’s Church is provided. Sunday, November 27, Confirmation class will be held in the Sunday School library at 9:30 a.m.

Sunday, November 27, Pastor Brent invites the High School Students to join him for Pizza with Pastor immediately following worship.

Choir practice will be at 6:30 p,m. on Wednesday nights. They would love to have you join them. St. John is a friendly and welcoming church, and we would love to have you join u

North Moreland Christian Baptist Church services

North Moreland Christian Baptist Church. Breakfast is served every Sunday morning 8:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m. Everyone is welcome. Sunday School 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. Morning Worship Service 10:30 a.m. to noon, Pastor Ryan Hagen. Evening Worship Service 6:00 p.m. Wednesday Prayer Meeting Service 7:00 p.m. In Memory of George Sisler, the church will be accepting donations of pop cans to carry on his ministry. The cans may be dropped off at the church Fellowship Hall entryway at 1910 Harrisonville Ave. Portsmouth.