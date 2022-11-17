November 20th church news

Wheelersburg Community Thanksgiving Dinner

The Wheelersburg area will again this year be blessed with a free community dinner. This annual event is sponsored by three area churches: St. John Lutheran, Wheelersburg United Methodist and Haverhill United Methodist. Preparation will begin at 7:00 a.m. to cook the meal which will feed approximately 1,000 people. Dozens of volunteers from each church help prepare, serve and cleanup the meal. A traditional feast of turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, corn, green beans, rolls and dessert are planned. The dinner is always on the Saturday before Thanksgiving. This year the date is November 19 from noon till 2:00 p.m.. Again, this year the dinner will be at the Wheelersburg School Cafetorium, please use the high school entrance. The meal is for dine-in only, there will be no carry-out meals. For more information call 574-2900.

St. John Lutheran Church Community Thanksgiving Dinner and services

St. John Lutheran Church invites you to come worship with us. We are located at 5600 Junior Furnace / Powellsville Road, Franklin Furnace.

Sunday morning worship begins at 10:30 a. m. with Pastor Brent Cavendish. Children’s church is provided. Everyone is welcome.

Saturday, November 19, at 12 noon Community Thanksgiving Dinner.

Sunday, November 20, Sunday morning worship with Holy Communion. Church Council meets immediately following worship.

Sunday, November 20, at 4:00 p.m. Joint Thanksgiving Service with Haverhill United Methodist, and Wheelersburg, United Methodist. St. John is hosting this year. A time of fellowship will follow.

Sunday, November 27, at 9:30 a. m. Confirmation class will meet in the library.

Sunday, November 27, is Pizza with Pastor immediately following worship.

Choir practice is on Wednesdays at 6:30 p. m. Please consider coming and joining our choir.

Central Church of Christ services

We open our doors to worship on Sunday morning @ 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. for Student Circle. Wednesdays @ 2 and 6 p.m. is Bible study. Monday, November 21st, @ 6 p.m. the Women’s Service Group will meet. Shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child are due by November 20th. “Be Gratitude” is the new sermon series. Our website: www.central-church.life. Please remember to be thankful every day not just on Thanksgiving. Our wish is a blessed Thanksgiving for everyone in FOR5662.

Nauvoo United Methodist Church bord meeting and cookie exchange

Nauvoo United Methodist Church, 1410 5th Street in West Portsmouth, would like to welcome you to worship with us. Sunday morning worship begins at 11:00 AM with Pastor Pete Shaffer bringing the message in the church sanctuary.

Bible Study on Wednesday evenings at 7:00 PM in the Church Sanctuary.

Operation Christmas Shoebox Collection Site opened on Monday, November 14th and continues through Sunday, November 20th. Call the number below to see when you can bring in those shoeboxes.

Membership class forming. If you would like to become a member of Nauvoo UMC please sign up on the sheet at the information table in the church. For questions contact Pastor Pete.

Lunch Bunch to meet on Tuesday, November 29th at Sara’s Café and Bakery in Lucasville at 11:00 AM. Sign-up sheet at the church or call the number below.

Save the Date!! Christmas Cookie Exchange will be on Monday, December 5th at 6:00 PM in the church Fellowship room.

Check us out on our website at Nauvooumc.org and on our FaceBook page at Nauvoo United Methodist Church for announcements. If you would like more information about our church, services, or activities, please call us at 740-858-2621.

North Moreland Christian Baptist Church services

North Moreland Christian Baptist Church welcomes you to worship with them. Breakfast is served every Sunday morning 8:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m. with Sunday School 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. Morning Worship Service 10:30 a.m. to noon, Pastor Ryan Hagen. Evening Worship Service 6:00 p.m. Wednesday Prayer Meeting Service 7:00 p.m. In Memory of George Sisler, the church will be accepting donations of pop cans to carry on his ministry. The cans may be dropped off at the church Fellowship Hall entryway at 1910 Harrisonville Ave. Portsmouth.