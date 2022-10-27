October 30th church news

St. John Lutheran Church German dinner and special events

St. John Lutheran Church, 5600 Junior Furnace -Powellsville Road, Franklin Furnace, invites you to wear your RED and join us for a special Reformation Service with Holy Communion. St. Paul Lutheran Church of Ironton, Ohio will be joining us for this service. We will then join with them for a special German meal. This is a Potluck/carry-in dinner immediately following church. We invite everyone to come and join us in this wonderful time of Lutheran fellowship.

Sunday morning worship will begin at 10:30 a. m. with Pastor Brent Cavendish. Children’s church is provided. Pizza with Pastor is canceled for this week, but we hope our High School students will come and join us for our German dinner.

On All Saints Sunday, November 6, we are inviting everyone to bring a picture of your loved ones that have gone before us. We will place the pictures on a table in front of the Church in memory of them.

St. John will be participating with other area churches to provide a Community Thanksgiving Dinner, Saturday, November 19, at noon at the Wheelersburg High School.

There will be a Joint Thanksgiving service on Sunday, November 20, at 4:00 p.m. at St. John with refreshments served after the service. We hope that everyone will join us.

Central Church of Christ services

You can find us every Sunday morning at 10:30 a.m. in Worship and Children’s Bible Study, and at 5:30 p.m. in Student Circle. Tuesdays at 8 a.m. is Prayer Time. Wednesdays at 2 & 6 p.m. is Bible Study. October 22nd will be the Student Circle Escape Room. October 23rd is “Minister Appreciation Day.” October 29th is the Student Circle Halloween Party. A “Circle” is a group of Christ followers who support each other. There is one that is just right for you in FOR5662. Please join us at 52W and Grandview Avenue any Sunday morning to learn more. If unable to attend, please watch on Fb live or later.

Nauvoo United Methodist Church Songfest and Light the Night

Nauvoo United Methodist Church, 1410 5th Street in West Portsmouth, would like to welcome you to worship with us. Sunday morning worship begins at 11:00 AM with Pastor Pete Shaffer bringing the message in the church sanctuary. Bible Study on Wednesday evenings at 7:00 PM in the Church Sanctuary.

5th Sunday Songfest will be on Sunday, October 30th during morning worship. There is a sign-up sheet at the church for songs that you would like to sing.

Light the Night will be from 5-7:00 PM on Monday, October 31st.

Check us out on our website at Nauvooumc.org and on our FaceBook page at Nauvoo United Methodist Church for announcements. If you would like more information about our church, services, or activities, please call us at 740-858-2621.

North Moreland Christian Baptist Church revival Nov. 6th through 11th

North Moreland Christian Baptist Church will be having a Revival November 6-11, 7:00 0.m. nightly. Preaching by Joe Nelson and Mike Blanton. Mike Blanton and Evidence will be singing. Breakfast is served every Sunday morning 8:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m. Everyone is welcome. Sunday School 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. Morning Worship Service 10:30 a.m. to noon, Pastor Ryan Hagen. Evening Worship Service 6:00 p.m. Wednesday Prayer Meeting Service 7:00 p.m. In Memory of George Sisler, the church will be accepting donations of pop cans to carry on his ministry. The cans may be dropped off at the church Fellowship Hall entryway at 1910 Harrisonville Ave. Portsmouth.