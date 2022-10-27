He is not here, for He has risen!

We have all gone through personal struggles and wondered, “Where is Jesus?” Sometimes, in the midst of a crisis, we might think that Jesus has utterly disappeared. If you felt that way you are not alone. The disciples felt this way just after Jesus’ death on the cross. He had promised to never leave them or forsake them, but now it seemed as though he was gone forever.

Some of the women even went to the tomb to anoint his body, but when they reached the tomb, they found the stone rolled away, and Jesus’ body was gone! Just think of their mind-set; first, He was dead, and now His body was missing! Here they were thinking they were down and out. What went wrong? They forgot about God! God always shows up when things look the worst. At their lowest point two men in shining garments declare, “He is not here, but has risen!” From despair to a hope that passes all understanding. Brothers and sisters; that is our God!

Often in the face of hardship and discouragement we may wonder, “Where is Jesus? Where did he go?” He didn’t go anywhere. Remember He told the apostles, “I will never leave you or forsake you.” Rejoice today because we have the same promise!

