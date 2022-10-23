In all your ways acknowledge him, and he will make straight your paths.

— Proverbs 3:5-6

Do you have some important decisions to make? Maybe you need to make critical choices about a relationship, career, or your children. Regardless of the choices that may be before you, God cares about the decisions you and I will make. Proverbs 3:5 says, “Trust in the LORD with all your heart, and do not lean on your own understanding.”

So let me share a few biblical principles with you.

• First, our choices must align with the moral will of God. God will never lead us to do anything contrary to the Scriptures.

• Second, seek godly advice. Now, don’t seek just anyone’s opinion. Talk to people who know the Scriptures, who are personally following God’s will, and who care about your spiritual faithfulness and growth.

• Third, consider how your choice will impact your immediate relationships. We don’t live in isolation, so we must consider how decisions will touch our immediate family and dearest friends.

• Fourth ask yourself, “What is my motive for making this decision?” Your motive should be honest, sincere, and ultimately, needs to glorify God.

