Give Christ your all

The apostle Paul wrote in Second Timothy 4:6, “For I am already being poured out as a drink offering, and the time of my departure has come.” The word “departure” describes when a prisoner is being set free from prison. So, what is Paul really saying? He is saying, “I’m about to be set free from the prison of this life!” He’s looking forward with anticipation to being set free from the restraints of this world, being in the presence of the Lord, and receiving a crown of righteousness.

Paul could look forward to heaven and to seeing Christ Jesus with anticipation. He had the confidence that comes from serving the Lord with joy. One day you and I are going to depart this world and meet Christ Jesus face to face. Do you look forward to that moment with joy and confidence? Give your best to the master and never look back! Serve him with the confidence that comes from knowing Christ is in you! And tell others about his love, grace, and saving power.

