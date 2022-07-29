Defeating Our Giants

One of the greatest battles in history was not fought between two armies but rather between two people, David and Goliath. How could David defeat a giant? David was just a shepherd boy yet what was the source of his power? David had the heart of a champion, but that was not the source of his power. The source of his power came from the Lord. He trusted in the One who can do it all! In the end the one who defeated the giant was God! Why do I say that? I say that because David was good, but he wasn’t that good. Remember, David picked up five stones. Brothers and sisters David was looking to reload!

Now, you and I don’t face physical giants as David did, but we are challenged daily by obstacles and opposition of all kinds. And yet we need to realize that we have the same God that David had. We need to grasp the fact that we can defeat our “giants” and walk in victory. That is why Paul could write, “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.” Never forget; God has given you the heart of a champion and you can do all things by and through His strength!

