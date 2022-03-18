Becoming overcomers

First John 4:4 says, “Ye are of God, little children, and have overcome them: because greater is he that is in you, than he that is in the world.” What does that really mean? When John says, “Ye are of God, little children” he is speaking in the present tense.

This is a promise that is in the here and now. There isn’t any waiting till we all get to heaven; this is a present reality! These are those who were fully committed to God and His plan to redeem mankind. They were “armed” and ready to fight the good fight of faith.

How can we become overcomers just like them? We can do it because we have overcome the world through Jesus Christ, just like them. Remember, greater is He that is in you, than he that is in the world. So, what is the problem? The problem is that Christians don’t grasp this fact. Many go around and act like paupers when they face the world in spiritual combat.

If they just knew that they were armed to the teeth with spiritual muscle, they could withstand any attack from the forces of evil. This is a major occurrence in the war that all Christians are involved in. We have everything in order to stand against the rising antichristian forces that are “invading” America and even the “Church”. So, what is the answer?

The answer is for those who truly believe in God and the ways of heaven to stand up without fear and be the people that God has called us to be. What in the world does that entail? It calls for each of us to share the love and forgiveness that is only available through Jesus Christ. Yesterday has passed. Quit worrying about what you didn’t do yesterday; today is the time to shine your light of the Gospel to the world that lives in darkness. Today is the day of salvation. Quit putting off talking to those whom you love. It is a matter of life or death, good and evil, a heaven to gain and a hell to shun.

