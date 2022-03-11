The Word of God sates that an unexamined life is not biblical. Socrates once said, “An unexamined life is not worth living.” An unexamined life is a life that is not being lived to its fullest potential. It is a life not being lived out in abundance. Jesus said in John 10:10, “The thief comes only to steal and kill and destroy. I came that they may have life and have it abundantly.” (NRSV)

At least once a month we should take time to measure our progresses in becoming more like Christ. We should measure our emotional, spiritual, and physical balance. Sit down and ask yourself the tough questions. For your emotional balance, ask, “How am I handling the stresses, irritations and relationships in my life? Are my relationships with others becoming deeper and more meaningful or am I pushing people aside? Am I becoming more loving? More Christ like?”

For physical balance ask yourself, “How are my eating habits.” Garbage in, garbage out applies to our bodies as well as our mental state. “Am I getting regular exercise? Am I sleeping enough? Am I always worn down?”

For spiritual balance, you need to ask yourself, “Am I growing in Christ? Is my love for Jesus, people, and His Word increasing? Are my prayers more frequent and heartfelt? Am I taking every opportunity to mature in the faith once delivered?

