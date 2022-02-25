Luke 6:38 says, “Give and it will be given to you: good measure, pressed down, shaken together, and running over will be put into your bosom. For with the same measure you use, it will be measured back to you.”

Did you ever notice that many in society want what they are unwilling to give? If we want respect, then we must give it. If we want love, then we must be willing to love. This is a real dilemma in American culture. Many in our culture concentrate on getting! The question of the moment is. “What is there to get if no one gives?” Could this be why the pursuit of happiness for some is just that – a pursuit? The Lord tells us that we should give good measure, pressed down, shaken together, and running over. We should give generously of all that we receive – not like those 1/4 filled bag of chips that promise mega-chips but only deliver a handful. We know the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, long-suffering, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control. All these qualities are meant to be radiated and directed toward others. The Lord also tells us an eternal law here. With the same measure we use, it will be measured back to us. God gives to us so we can give to others and if we’re not “getting” we’re probably not giving.

I look around our area and see so many takers. What we need in order to make a difference in the kingdom and our area are givers. Giving expecting nothing in return from those we bless. After all, God always gives better gifts than man could ever dream about giving. Have you been blessed by God? You know you have, so tomorrow surprise someone, and give yourself! You may be surprised at the difference you make in their life.

