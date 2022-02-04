Anna Bartlett Warner began writing books because her father lost much of his fortune in the 1837 depression and the family needed extra money in order to survive. She wrote “Jesus Loves Me” for inclusion in her sister’s 1860 novel “Say and Seal”. In the book it was a poem spoken by a Mr. Linden to comfort Johnny Fax, a dying child.

“Jesus Loves Me” is truly one of the most known hymns. Who can resist the joy of the thought that “Jesus loves me this I know, for the Bible tells me so; little ones to Him belong, they are weak, but He is strong”? I think the real joy of “Jesus Loves Me” is that it is not just a catchy song; it is a wonderful truth. Jesus loves me through times of trial and times of triumph! Jesus loves me just as much when the only bill I have in my wallet is a phone bill as He does when I put my tithes into the offering plate. Jesus loves me, what a wonderful truth! Remember; “Jesus loves me, this I know, for the Bible tells me so.” And knowing that He loves me puts joy in my life and today He can put that same joy in yours!

