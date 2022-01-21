Are you willing to follow?

Do you know God’s will for your life? Now that is a question for the ages. You say, “I don’t know how to know God’s will”. Hebrews 11:6 says, “And without faith it is impossible to please him, for whoever would draw near to God must believe that he exists and that he rewards those who seek him.” Often, I think we try to make God’s will more complicated than it really is. This is so true knowing God’s will; isn’t a formula you have to figure out… nor is it a mystery that He is trying to keep you from solving. Knowing God’s will, will happen when you have a true relationship with Him! True faith happens through a true relationship with the One who gives life!

A true relationship with the Lord means that you are connected to Him. Remember, if you are a Christian, His Spirit is living within you. The only way to discover His will for your life is to “walk in the Spirit” and not in the flesh! When you do this, you soon discover the narrow way that leads to life everlasting. This is accomplished when you read God’s love letter to you, the Bible. When Christ rules in your life, He will lead you! Therefore, we must understand that obedience is not an option. Most people don’t want to hear the word “obedience”, but the fact is that God won’t take you one step further than the measure of your obedience. For some that requires them to move back to the center of God’s will letting Him lead them. We need to ask ourselves, “How willing am I?” So much of knowing and doing the will of God is just being willing to say, “Lord, I’m available and willing to do whatever you want me to do.” God will do amazing things in your life if you are willing to act in faith and trust in Him! Do you trust Him? Never forget; that is the question that will “drive” your eternity.

