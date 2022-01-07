This is part two of a series about Carl, a seventy-two-year-old gentleman referred to Hospice with lymphoma. In part one we witnessed how God sometimes asks us to do things that might seem “crazy”; how “God has chosen the foolish things of the world to confound the wise (I Corinthians 1:18-31). My hope is that part two will wet your thirst for the deeper things of life, for God Himself. Here’s Carl:

“I was out farming when my neighbor came along the road. I owned two little farms and he did too. He always treated me like dirt and accused me of things I didn’t do. As I was driving home from the grocery store it started eating at me. I got to thinking about it. What I was doing was feeling sorry for myself. All of a sudden somebody appeared in my car beside me. I never even heard the door open and close. Besides, I was driving down the road at a good speed. He was a big man, over six feet tall, all dressed in white. I couldn’t see his face, just his side. His face was all white. I couldn’t turn my head but he was sitting beside me. He never said a word. I wondered if it was Jesus or an Angel. You talk about cold chills! I forgot all about my problems. It was like if someone gave you a million dollars and cheered you up. You would forget about all your problems. He came to encourage me and he did. I straightened up right now. It got my mind off myself. He never said a word but he encouraged me. When I did turn my head, he was gone. I still get blessed by it today.”

Carl and I concurred that its God’s manifest presence that we long for, that truly satisfies. In the light of God’s presence, without a word being spoken, Carl’s anger and self-pity vanquished. A.W. Tozer described it more eloquently than either Carl or I could: “Theological knowledge is about God. While this is indispensable it is not sufficient. It bears the same relation to man’s spiritual need as a well does to the need of his physical body. It is not the rock-lined pit for which the dusty traveler longs, but the sweet, cool water that flows up from it. It is not intellectual knowledge about God that quenches man’s ancient heart-thirst, but the very Person and Presence of God Himself.” (“Keys to the Deeper Life”)

As the deer pants for streams of water, so my soul pants for you, O God. My soul thirsts for God, for the living God. (Psalm 42:1-2, NIV)

