Tomorrow is only a day away

Dr. James Spinnati

Today may have been the day you were rejected, the day you lost your job, the day you “flunked out on life” or the day you lost a loved one; but remember, as difficult as it was, tomorrow will be the first day of the rest of your life. It will be a day of new beginnings. Remember, “The sun’ll come out Tomorrow So ya gotta hang on ‘Til tomorrow Come what may. Tomorrow! Tomorrow! I love ya Tomorrow! You’re always A day A way!”

So, what will make your tomorrow a better day? Tomorrow will be brighter when you develop the right attitude about today! Attitude is what makes the difference between a painful experience becoming a failure or a success. You can let the loss leave you timid, afraid, and defeated. You can submerge yourself in a one-person pity party afraid to step out again for fear of being hurt, or you can determine that your failure will be your school master. One man said, “The greatest discovery of my generation is that a human being can alter his life by altering his attitude.”

Use your failures to enrich your life by making a difference in someone else’s life. Listen, we all need mountaintop experiences, but we don’t grow through them. No, they help us celebrate and enjoy our time in the sun, but it is in the valley of disappointment and despair that we are given the greatest opportunity to take stock of our life and move toward a greater level of growth and maturity.

Now the great question of life is, “What is your eternal goal?” If your heart is not set on heaven, you will never reach the streets of gold. You will never be a part of the heavenly choir. So, what are you going to do about it? Today is the day to take an audit of your aspirations and goals then examine your eternal destiny. If you are off course, make the corrections that are needed to fulfill your eternal destiny. Remember what Jesus told his disciples? “I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go to prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myself; that where I am, there you may also be.” But here is the “kicker” my friend, you have to be a disciple before that promise becomes your promise and that decision is only in your hands, no excuses. You determine where you will spend eternity; God has already done His part. So, what is it going to be, hot or cold?