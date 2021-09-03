Hebrews 12:2 says, “Looking unto Jesus, the founder and perfecter of our faith, who for the joy that was set before him endured the cross, despising the shame, and is seated at the right hand of the throne of God.” Yet when you are experiencing pain and suffering it is hard to wrap your brain around this verse! When we are going through a difficult time, the hardest part is not knowing when it’s going to be over… or if it’s ever going to be over. And yet, you and I are called on to keep enduring … to keep pressing on because we are following the perfect example of faith. Do you know who that is?

Brothers and sisters, the perfect example of faith is the perfecter and completer of our faith, Jesus Christ himself! He is the One who endured the cross! He is the One who calls us to endure our sufferings because He did! Jesus brought a challenging message of faith and hope to those who followed Him. And yet many of those who heard the message of victory through suffering rejected His invitation. They were not interested in suffering for the cause of Christ, instead they only wanted to hear the glorious, conquering side of faith which was void of suffering and pain. And to tell you the truthy there are many people like this today. But if you want to be like Jesus, then you must be willing to endure even as Jesus endured.

Now, you might say, “Well, I’m not that strong.” That’s true. You are not! But if you will let the One who died for you complete and perfect your faith. Then you can stand against anything that comes your way. Remember Jesus said, “I will never leave you or forsake you!” Never forget that Jesus trusted the Father perfectly in order to fulfill God’s will! And you must trust him, too. What will happen if you do? He will give you the strength to endure to the end!

