Church news

***Rummage and Bake Sale – Christ’s Restoration Branch – 585 Pine Lane & Rt. 348 Lucasville, Ohio on Thursday, June 3rd and Friday, June 4th from 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. Hot dogs will be for sale, pies, cakes, breads, cupcakes, cookies. fudge, cream puffs, and candy. Everyone is invited to come.

Central Church of Christ –Sunday Services: 9 a.m. – High Risk; 10:30 a.m. – Regular Worship & children’s Bible school; 6 p.m. – Youth Group Meeting. Wednesdays: 2 & 6 p.m. – Small Group Bible Study. Thursdays: 7:30 p.m. – Young Adult Group Meeting (ages 18-30). Saturday, May 29th @ 10 a.m. – Tech Team Meeting (lunch included). Watch our Sunday regular service on Facebook live or later. Visit our website @ www.central-church.life. See what is new. Pastor Thayer Wallace and the church family hope to meet you soon.

Berean Baptist Church – We invite you to join us for drive-in services every Sunday at 10 a.m. We gather in the parking lot at 5526 Winchester Ave., Sciotoville, OH, and tune our car radios to 106.1 FM. The service lasts about 45 minutes and includes singing, prayer, Bible reading, and preaching. We hope to see you there.

If you have any questions, please call the church office at 740-776-2277. If you are not able to come to the service, you can see them live-streamed on Facebook at Berean Baptist Church or link through our website www.bereanbch.org

Nauvoo United Methodist Church – Nauvoo United Methodist Church, 1410 5th Street in West Portsmouth, would like to welcome you to worship with us. Sunday morning worship begins at 11:00 AM with Pastor Pete Shaffer bringing the message in the church sanctuary. Remember, masks are required for services inside the church and social distancing will Bible Study will be on Wednesday at 7:00 PM. Masks are required.

Pastor Parish Relations Committee will meet on Monday, June 7th at 7:00 PM.

Administrative Board Meeting will be on Monday, June 14th at 6:30 PM

Check us out on our website at Nauvooumc.org and on our FaceBook page at

Nauvoo United Methodist Church for announcements. If you would like more information about our church, services, or activities, please call us at 740-858-2621.

North Moreland Christian Church – George Holley will be preaching in the morning service on Sunday, May 30th. Breakfast is served every Sunday morning 8:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m. Everyone is welcome. Sunday School 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. Morning Worship Service 10:30 a.m. to noon. Evening Worship Service 6:00 p.m. Wednesday Prayer Meeting Service 7:00 p.m. Youth Meeting, Thursday, 6:00 p.m. with Ed Zeno. In Memory of George Sisler, the church will be accepting donations of pop cans to carry on his ministry. The cans may be dropped off at the church Fellowship Hall entryway at 1910 Harrisonville Ave. Portsmouth.

St. John Lutheran Church – St. John Lutheran Church invites you to come worship with us. We are located at 5600 Junior Furnace – Powellsville Road, Franklin Furnace. Sunday morning worship begins at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Brent Cavendish. Everyone is welcome.

——-

Christ’s Community Church (CCC)- Christ’s Community Church (CCC) invites you to attend worship services Saturday, May 15th, 5 p.m., and Sunday, May 16th, at 10:30 a.m. to hear Pastor Scott Rawlings’ message from Ephesians, with the message, “One in Christ.” CCC is located at 2433 25th Street, Portsmouth, OH.

Graduates will be recognized at the service on Sunday, May 23rd.

Men’s Bible Study will resume June 15th at 8 a.m. with Pat Apel as leader, and will study the book of Judges. You can learn more about CCC at the following: Facebook at www.facebook.com/cccportsmouth, Instagram at cccportsmouth, YouTube at https://wsww.youtube/ChristsCommunityChurch, and Twitter at @cccportsmouth.

Coles Blvd. Church, 1300 Coles Blvd., Portsmouth, Ohio, hopes you will join us to worship our Lord Jesus Christ at our service times- SUNDAYS at 10:30 AM and at 6:00 PM and on WEDNESDAY at 6:00 PM. Our congregation enjoys the old hymns of the church plus current worship songs, before a sermon that draws us closer to the Master. An Interpreter for the deaf is present at all services, and a wheelchair ramp is available. Coles Blvd. Church is in a Pastor Search at this time. All serious inquiries may be directed to Bill Conn at (606) 923-0365. We hope to worship with you soon. Very GOD things are happening here!

Charity Free Will Baptist Church – Charity Free Will Baptist Church 7432 S.R. 139 Lucasville OH 45648 Pastor: George E. Vastine Sunday morning worship service: 9:30 a.m. Sunday night worship service: 6:00 p.m. Wednesday night prayer meeting: 7:00 p.m.