How Is Your Attitude?

How many of us complain about what we don’t have or how bad things are in our lives instead of being thankful for what we do have? How many times a day do we thank God for the blessings in our lives? Remember no matter if you are a Christian or not God blesses each and every one. Matthew 5:45 says, “It rains on the just and the unjust.” The sun shines for all. So how can we live above the fray? How can we be positive in a sometimes-negative world?

First of all, make a list of all the positive things in your life. I will help you with the first one. Now I know this will blow your mind, but you are alive to make the list!

Second, live with an expectant attitude. If you get out “on the wrong side of the bed” climb back in and roll out the other side. Remember, you cannot determine your circumstances all the time, but you can determine your attitude!

Third, live with a grateful heart. Be grateful that you are called upon by God to touch other people’s lives. To make a difference in the world you live in.

Finally, live with a confident hope. If you are a believer, live your life knowing that your future is secure! And never forget that you can do all things through Christ Jesus who strengthens you.

