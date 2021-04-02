Church news

Nauvoo United Methodist Church-Nauvoo United Methodist Church, 1410 5th Street in West Portsmouth, would like to welcome you to worship with us. Sunday morning worship begins at 11:00 AM with Pastor Pete Shaffer bringing the message in the church sanctuary. Remember, masks are required for services inside the church and social distancing will be observed.

Bible Study will be on Wednesday at 7:00 PM.

Check us out on our website at Nauvooumc.org and on our FaceBook page at Nauvoo United Methodist Church for announcements. If you would like more information about our church, services, or activities, please call us at 740-858-2621.

Central Church of Christ –Sunday services: 8:00 a.m. – Sunrise Service and High Risk; 10:30 a.m. – Regular worship service and children’s Bible school; 6 p.m. – youth group meeting. Wednesdays at 2 and 6 p.m. is “small group” Bible study. Thursday at 7:30 p.m. is the Young Adult Group Meeting (ages 18-30). Their website is: www.central-church.life/connect/young-adults. Heavenly Helpers’ deadline for donation for CRADLE is April 19th. Visit the church’s website (www.central-church.life) for new events and changes to our services. “Living Hope” is the new sermon series. Pastor Thayer Wallace and the entire congregation pray you have a blessed Easter. Watch our Sunday regular service on Facebook “live” or “later.” See you in church.

St. John Lutheran Church – St. John Lutheran Church invites you to come and celebrate the Easter Season with us. We are located at 5600 Junior Furnace Powellsville Road, Franklin Furnace. Our Holy Week services begin with a Maundy Thursday Service, Thursday, April 1, at 7:00 p. m. We will host our Annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 3, at 11:00 a. m. Easter Sunday Services will be April 4, at 10:30. with Holy Communion. We invite everyone to join us for these special services. Sunday, April 11, will be our Holy Humor Sunday. Our theme this year is Silly Hat Sunday, so wear your silly hat and join us for some good clean fun! Luther league will also be going bowling at 3:00. Everyone is welcome.

North Moreland Christian Baptist Church -North Moreland Christian Baptist Church will be having an Easter Egg Hunt after the morning service on Easter Sunday. Breakfast is served every Sunday morning 8:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m. Everyone is welcome. Sunday School 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. Morning Worship Service 10:30 a.m. to noon. Evening Worship Service 6:00 p.m. Wednesday Prayer Meeting Service 7:00 p.m. Youth Meeting, Thursday, 6:00 p.m. with Ed Zeno. In Memory of George Sisler, the church will be accepting donations of pop cans to carry on his ministry. The cans may be dropped off at the church Fellowship Hall entryway at 1910 Harrisonville Ave. Portsmouth.

——

Christ’s Community Church (CCC) invites you to attend worship services Saturday, March 13th, 5 p.m., and Sunday, March 14th, at 10:30 a.m. (remember to set your clocks for Daylight Savings Time – spring ahead one hour). Pastor Matt Rawlings’ sermon will be “Word to the End of the Earth,” using Acts 28:1-31 as scripture. CCC is located at 2433 – 25th Street, Portsmouth.

The Men’s Bible Study will be Saturday at 8 a.m. with Pat Apel as leader and the Women’s Bible Study is held Thursday at 10 a.m. or 6 p.m. Both are held at CCC.

A total of 165 units of blood were collected during the Storm Bratchett Memorial Blood Drive. Thank you to all who participated.

For church information, call 740-353-1633. You can learn more about CCC at the following: Facebook at www.facebook.com/cccportsmouth, Instagram at cccportsmouth, You Tube at https://wsww.youtube/ChristsCommunityChurch, and Twitter at @cccportsmouth.

Coles Blvd. Church, 1300 Coles Blvd., Portsmouth, Ohio, hopes you will join us to worship our Lord Jesus Christ at our service times- SUNDAYS at 10:30 AM and at 6:00 PM and on WEDNESDAY at 6:00 PM. Our congregation enjoys the old hymns of the church plus current worship songs, before a sermon that draws us closer to the Master. An Interpreter for the deaf is present at all services, and a wheelchair ramp is available. Coles Blvd. Church is in a Pastor Search at this time. All serious inquiries may be directed to Bill Conn at (606) 923-0365. We hope to worship with you soon. Very GOD things are happening here!

Charity Free Will Baptist Church – Charity Free Will Baptist Church 7432 S.R. 139 Lucasville OH 45648 Pastor: George E. Vastine Sunday morning worship service: 9:30 a.m. Sunday night worship service: 6:00 p.m. Wednesday night prayer meeting: 7:00 p.m.

Berean Baptist Church – We invite you to join us for drive-in services every Sunday at 10 a.m. We gather in the parking lot at 5526 Winchester Ave., Sciotoville, OH, and tune our car radios to 106.1 FM. The service lasts about 45 minutes and includes singing, prayer, Bible reading, and preaching. We hope to see you there.

If you have any questions, please call the church office at 740-776-2277. If you are not able to come to the service, you can see them live-streamed on Facebook at Berean Baptist Church or link through our website www.bereanbch.org