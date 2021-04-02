The Holy Cross

Here we are we all dressed in our new clothes and some even have a brand-new bonnet. We certainly look good on Resurrection Sunday, but have we forgotten what Jesus did on the cross is the main thing. What have we accomplished without the cross? Without the cross, there is no power, no freedom, no forgiveness, no authority, no strength, and no victory. In fact, if we are brutally honest, without the cross and the resurrection we have nothing at all. During this time, every pulpit throughout America and the world will focus on the cross. They will remember Christ’s death and how terrible it was. They will speak of His sacrifice for all. Some will even take communion to remember His sacrifice. So, what is the problem Dr. J? The problem is that once Resurrection Sunday is over the cross is over until next year!

You see brothers and sisters it is not enough to gather together at the right place each Sunday. It is not enough to assemble with the right people. It isn’t even enough that there is a program, a plan, with Bibles, Babies and Believers. All those things matter little without the Cross! Brothers and sisters if we abandon the cross, we are left with an empty shell called religion. We are left with a meaningless set of rules, laws, requirements, and judgments which will leave us without power, grace, mercy, and the ability to live spiritually victorious lives in the face of adversity!

The problem in the Church and in our culture is that many have forgotten the purpose, preeminence, and the power of the cross. There are those who view it as an icon reflecting something that is mired in antiquity but has little relevance for us today.

There are six things I want you to ruminate on today.

1. The cross is central to the Christian without it you couldn’t be called Christ owned!

2. The cross provides power. In Philippians 4:13 Paul said, “I CAN DO ALL thi8ngs through Christ who strengthens me!”

3. The cross provides a relationship, not a religion! Galatians 3:29, “And if you are Christ’s, then you are Abraham’s seed, and heirs according to the promise.”

4. The cross provides a new mindset. “But God forbid that I should glory, save in the cross of our Lord Jesus Christ, by whom the world is crucified unto me, and I unto the world {Galatians 6:14}.

5. The cross provides a new identity. “And he said to them all, If any man will come after me, let him deny himself, and take up his cross daily, and follow me” {Luke 9:23}.

So here is the question you have been waiting for, “When People See you; do they see Jesus?” They will see Jesus if you have seen the cross!

