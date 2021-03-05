Victory Begins With Prayer

When Evander Holyfield defeated Mike Tyson for the heavyweight championship of the world a reporter said, “Holyfield sang along with a gospel tune on a cd player before leaving his dressing room. Leading his camp in a joyous revival style celebration.” One fighter was heard saying that the fight was as if it was a preliminary. Holyfield had already won the main event in the dressing room. You see Holyfield acted as if the fight had already been won before he had ever entered the ring.

The fight that we fight is won in much the same way. James 5:16 says, “The prayer of a righteous man is powerful and effective.” You see the Apostle Paul recognized the outcome of his ministry was decided by the prayer his friends offered to God for him. Remember what he said in Colossians 4:3? Paul said, “Pray for us that God may open a door for our message.” The openness of the door would be determined not by his personality, not by money, and definitely not by the things of this world. It will be determined by the open door of the prayers from his brothers and sisters in Christ! Christian, you need to see that those door opening prayers are what makes a difference in our world. Heartfelt prayers are what we will win the battle with. When we get down on our knees and finally realize that it is God who has all the issues of life handled; then and only then can we shout because victory is ours.

You see the battle is not won in the planning meeting; spiritual victories are pre-won in prayer meetings! All we do in the ring is pick up the victory that was won on our knees before the fight had ever began. Listen, we are in a war and we need to get on our knees, and we need to pray. We need to pray for our country, we need to pray for moral attitudes, we need to pray for the Church to stand up and be the Church. We need to pray that the Church will begin speaking out against sin and standing for righteousness and godliness. And this can happen if we get down on our knees and go to the One who can do it all. As we rise from our knees, we can claim victory because of the One who died for us; the One who IS coming again!

Spinnati https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/03/web1_Spinnati.jpg Spinnati