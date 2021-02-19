Look to the Specialist!

I need to ask you some questions today. Would you trust your local plumber to do open heart surgery on you? How about a local carpenter doing your dental work? Would that make you happy? Then why do you trust the people you work with who don’t know the Lord or biblical principles to direct your life? This is true in many instances. In fact, I remember my uncle who never broke a cover on the Bible say, “Your Aunt always said, ‘if you are a good person that’s good enough.’” Listen, whenever you need a job done, we want a specialist. We want someone who knows exactly what they are doing. It makes no sense to hire someone who is completely unqualified. When it comes to our Christian growth you and I are certainly not up to the job. But thankfully the job isn’t all up to us, we have a highly qualified, divine specialist working both with us and within us.

In case you have trouble with that last one please take a minute and remember what Paul said in Galatians 2:20, “I am crucified with Christ, nevertheless not that I live but, Christ lives in me and the life which I now live in the flesh, I now live by the faith in the Son of God who love me and gave Himself for me.” The one who can do it all is Jesus Christ, the supreme faithful one whose Spirit begin the work of salvation in us and is certain to bring it to completion. You see sanctification is not as much about beating ourselves in submission and developing our spiritual discipline as it is letting Jesus Christ grow within us. We must trust Him as He brings our faith to maturity. Yes, we are involved in the process, but the faithful ones are the actual guarantee that the job will be finished properly if we give ourselves over to Him completely. So, get with the program, get Jesus, remember, He is the author and finisher of our faith.

