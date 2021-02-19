Church news

Central Church of Christ – Sunday services: 10:30 a.m. – Regular worship service and children’s Bible school. Our 6 p.m. youth group meeting will resume in March. Wednesdays at 2 and 6 p.m. is “small group” Bible study (weather permitting.) You can still donate new socks and shoes at one of our services. Visit our website: www.central-church.life for announcements, changes to our services, and new events. The church’s number is 740-353-5846. Watch our 10:30 a.m. Sunday service on Facebook “live” or “later.”

Christ’s Community Church (CCC) -Christ’s Community Church invites you to attend worship services on Saturday, Feb. 20th, 5 p.m., and Sunday, 21st, at 10:30 a.m. to hear Pastor Scott Rawlings’ sermon, “The Word Wolves Weeping.”

The Men’s Bible Study meets Saturday morning, 8 a.m. at CCC with Pat Apel as leader.

The Women’s Bible Study begins Thursday, Feb. 18th at 10 a.m. or 6 p.m. Workbooks are $20.

Don’t forget to mark your calendar for the 12th Annual Storm Bratchett Memorial Blood Drive March 4th and 5th. You can register online at www.hoxworth.org/groups/storm.html.

CCC is located at 2433 – 25th Street, Portsmouth. For church information, call CCC at 740-353-1633. You can learn more about CCC at the following: Facebook at www.facebook.com/cccportsmouth, Instagram at cccportsmouth, You Tube at https://wsww.youtube/ChristsCommunityChurch, and Twitter at @cccportsmouth.

St. John Lutheran Church – St. John Lutheran Church invites you to come worship with us. We are located at 5600 Junior Furnace – Powellsville Road, Franklin Furnace. Sunday morning worship begins at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Brent Cavendish. Adult Sunday School and the youth Confirmation Class are at 9:30 a. m. Sunday, February 23, we will have our Prayer Buddy lunch and game day. Please plan to invite your Prayer Buddy and bring your favorite game to play. Pizza will be provided. Wednesday, February 26, will be our Ash Wednesday Service at 7:00 p.m. Starting March 4, we will begin our Lenten services with light refreshments at 6:30, and our Lenten Service will follow at 7:00 p.m. Please join us for these services.

All our services are conducted with the safety of our congregation in place. We worship with our masks on and social distancing. Everyone is Welcome.

——

North Moreland Christian Baptist Church -Breakfast is served every Sunday morning 8:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m. Everyone is welcome. Sunday School 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. Pastor Paul Hagen. Morning Worship Service 10:30 a.m. to noon. Evening Worship Service 6:00 p.m. Wednesday Prayer Meeting Service 7:00 p.m. Youth Meeting, Thursday, 6:00 p.m. with Ed Zeno. In Memory of George Sisler, the church will be accepting donations of pop cans to carry on his ministry. The cans may be dropped off at the church Fellowship Hall entryway at 1910 Harrisonville Ave. Portsmouth.

Coles Blvd. Church, 1300 Coles Blvd., Portsmouth, Ohio, hopes you will join us to worship our Lord Jesus Christ at our service times- SUNDAYS at 10:30 AM and at 6:00 PM and on WEDNESDAY at 6:00 PM. Our congregation enjoys the old hymns of the church plus current worship songs, before a sermon that draws us closer to the Master. An Interpreter for the deaf is present at all services, and a wheelchair ramp is available. Coles Blvd. Church is in a Pastor Search at this time. All serious inquiries may be directed to Bill Conn at (606) 923-0365. We hope to worship with you soon. Very GOD things are happening here!

Charity Free Will Baptist Church – Charity Free Will Baptist Church 7432 S.R. 139 Lucasville OH 45648 Pastor: George E. Vastine Sunday morning worship service: 9:30 a.m. Sunday night worship service: 6:00 p.m. Wednesday night prayer meeting: 7:00 p.m.

Berean Baptist Church – We invite you to join us for drive-in services every Sunday at 10 a.m. We gather in the parking lot at 5526 Winchester Ave., Sciotoville, OH, and tune our car radios to 106.1 FM. The service lasts about 45 minutes and includes singing, prayer, Bible reading, and preaching. We hope to see you there.

If you have any questions, please call the church office at 740-776-2277. If you are not able to come to the service, you can see them live-streamed on Facebook at Berean Baptist Church or link through our website www.bereanbch.org

Nauvoo United Methodist Church-Nauvoo United Methodist Church, 1403 5th Street in West Portsmouth, would like to welcome you to worship with us. Sunday morning worship begins at 11:00 AM with Pastor Pete Shaffer bringing the message in the church sanctuary. Remember, masks are required for services inside the church. Check out our new improved website at Nauvooumc.org.

Bible Study will be on Wednesday evenings at 7:00 PM in the church sanctuary. Everyone is required to wear a mask.

Check us out on FaceBook at Nauvoo United Methodist Church for announcements. If you would like more information about our church, services, or activities, please call us at 740-858-2621.