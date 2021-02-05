Worry, Why Worry?

Before I became a Christian I used to worry about everything. Appliance breakdowns would be a major disaster in our family. And God forbid if the car broke down on a trip. I would rant and rave at my wife and children about things that matter little in eternity. Then Jesus came. Boy, He sure makes a difference, doesn’t He? He overhauled our family and He can do the same for yours too. I don’t sweat the small stuff anymore. Instead, I have handed everything over to the Lord. Take my advice it’s a whole lot easier that way. 2 Corinthians 4:16 – 18 were the first Scriptures that I ever memorized and they helped me to see the heavenly picture. I hope they help you too.

Therefore, we do not lose heart. Though outwardly we are wasting away, yet inwardly we are being renewed day by day. For our light and momentary troubles are achieving for us an eternal glory that far outweighs them all. So, we fix our eyes not on what is seen, but on what is unseen. For what is seen is temporary, but what is unseen is eternal.

We must take our eyes off of circumstances, and look to Jesus. Anytime we look to that which is seen: social injustice, political corruption, national sin, and try to come up with our own set of solutions, we are addressing the superficial problems of this life. It is In Christ that all the answers are brought to bear. Remember, it’s God’s will that will be done, not man’s. You see, God never demands anything from us that He has not already given us. He gives us the power to succeed. Now there are only two things that we need to do. Number one, know that we have it and number two, use what we have.

Spinnati https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/02/web1_Spinnati.jpg Spinnati