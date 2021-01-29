Chrissie was seventy-nine years old when he enrolled in our outpatient hospice program with bladder cancer. He and his beautiful wife, Betty, were born and raised in Scioto County but worked and raised their children in Columbus, Ohio. Shortly after Chrissie retired from General Motors as a production supervisor they returned to Southern Ohio to be near family.

There are a lot of adjectives that describe Chrissie; strong, determined, direct, practical, realistic, devoted, dependable, honest, genuine and humble. I did mention direct, didn’t I? Chrissie definitely believes in cutting to the chase.

A few weeks ago I was sharing with Chrissie about researching how Jesus handled the last few days of his life. I suggested that Jesus had a terminal illness of sorts. He knew how and when He would die and even tried to prepare His closest friends. I was searching Jesus’ style for a model to follow. Knowing where I was heading, Chrissie abruptly interjected, “Let’s just face it, we’re not Jesus! He had more faith than we do. He didn’t give in when He was tempted in the wilderness. He was sent here for a special purpose from the day He was born.”

I stood corrected. It’s not comfortable to be cut down to size and to be put in your place. One of the most difficult things for me is accepting that I’m not able; that I need help. I’m reminded of a sermon I heard several years ago. The preacher talked about how he, as a young man, determined to prove himself to God. He volunteered for anything and everything until he finally burned out. He cried out asking God what more He expected from him and God softly replied, “You aren’t the Christ. Instead of trying to be just like me, can’t you just like me?”

So “let’s just face it, we’re not Jesus”. But our hearts are sentimental towards God, because we have been imprinted by our Maker. His fingerprints are all over us. Every heart, mind and soul is holy ground. Many of us try to deny or suppress it, but deep inside, our thirsty hearts long for a deliverer, a champion.

“If anyone thirsts, let him come to Me and drink. He who believes in Me, as the Scripture has said, out of his heart will flow rivers of living water” (John 7:37-38)

Hardin https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/01/web1_FullSizeRender-1.jpg Hardin

By Loren Hardin

Loren Hardin is a social worker with Southern Ohio Medical Center-Hospice, and can be reached at 740-356-2525 or at hardinl@somc.org. You can order Loren’s new book, “Straight Paths,” online at Amazon and Barnes and Noble.

Loren Hardin is a social worker with Southern Ohio Medical Center-Hospice, and can be reached at 740-356-2525 or at hardinl@somc.org. You can order Loren’s new book, “Straight Paths,” online at Amazon and Barnes and Noble.