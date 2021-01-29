The Slaves Have Been Set Free!

Many Christians have the same attitude that the freed slaves possessed after the Civil War. Abraham Lincoln delivered the Emancipation Proclamation Address on New Year’s Day in 1863, but it was not until December 18, 1865 that the Thirteenth Amendment to the Constitution was officially adopted, abolishing slavery in the United States. Even though the slaves in the South were legally freed, many continued to live as slaves!

Just think of the precious blood that was spilled to set those slaves free, yet many of them never left the plantations. Even more tragic is the precious blood that was given at Calvary to set people free spiritually and yet many Christians will not leave the Devil’s “plantation” of discouragement and defeat. When you talk to most Christians and ask them if they are a saint what do they say about themselves? “I’m just a sinner saved by grace.” No, you were a sinner saved by grace! If you are STILL in sin you need to repent. Remember Ephesians 1:1 was written to the faithful in Christ Jesus, not the unfaithful! Brothers and sisters if you are not faithful, you are not in Christ!

If you are a saint, you are somebody in the Lord Jesus Christ. Now, if you do not see yourself as a saint, you’re not going to live like one. If you see yourself as a sinner, you are going to live like a sinner. Why, because the me I see is the me I’ll be. Why is it that you cannot get some people saved? It is because they cannot picture themselves as a sinner and lost. There are people in the Lord’s Church who have been convicted of sin, who after they have been saved cannot be convicted of their righteousness in Christ! The apostle Paul said in Philippians 3, “That he desired to win Christ, And be found in him, not having his own righteousness, which is of the law, but the RIGHTEOUSNESS which is through faith in Christ. The dilemma of the Church is to convict the child of God of their righteousness which is IN CHRIST!

Spinnati https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/01/web1_Spinnati-1.jpg Spinnati