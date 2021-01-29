Church news

Central Church of Christ – Sunday service: 10:30 a.m. Regular worship service and children’s Bible school. You are invited to stay after the service to discuss ideas to follow a FORward path in reaching our FOR5662 goal. Masks and social distancing are required. Sunday at 6 p.m. is the youth group meeting. Wednesday at 6 p.m. is “small group Bible study.” Visit our website: www.central-church.life to read about changes to our services, new announcements or events. The Sunday morning service can be seen on Facebook “live” or “later.” Any and all are invited to our services. Next Sunday, bring your energy, ideas, and prayers for the Lord to lead the way.

St. John Lutheran Church – If you are looking for a safe in-person place to worship, St. John Lutheran Church invites you to come worship with us. We are located at 5600 Junior Furnace – Powellsville Road, Franklin Furnace. Sunday morning worship begins at 10:30 a. m. with Pastor Brent Cavendish. We worship wearing our masks and with social distancing. Everyone is welcome.

North Moreland Christian Baptist Church – Breakfast is served every Sunday morning 8:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m. Everyone is welcome. Sunday School 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. Pastor Paul Hagen. Morning Worship Service 10:30 a.m. to noon. Evening Worship Service 6:00 p.m. Wednesday Prayer Meeting Service 7:00 p.m. Youth Meeting, Thursday, 6:00 p.m. with Ed Zeno. In Memory of George Sisler, the church will be accepting donations of pop cans to carry on his ministry. The cans may be dropped off at the church Fellowship Hall entryway at 1910 Harrisonville Ave. Portsmouth.

Christ’s Community Church (CCC) – Christ’s Community Church invites you to attend worship services on Saturday, Jan. 30th, 5 p.m., and Sunday, Jan. 31st, at 10:30 a.m. to hear Pastor Matt Rawlings’ sermon, “The Word Overcomes Opposition in Phillipi,” taken from Acts 16:6-40.

CCC is located at 2433 – 25th Street, Portsmouth.

The Men’s Bible Study meets Saturday morning, 8 a.m. at CCC with Pat Apel as leader.

Upcoming events will include the 12th Annual Storm Bratchett Memorial Blood Drive March 4th and 5th. You can register online at www.hoxworth.org/groups/storm.html.

For church information, call CCC at 740-353-1633. You can learn more about CCC at the following: Facebook at www.facebook.com/cccportsmouth, Instagram at cccportsmouth, You Tube at https://wsww.youtube/ChristsCommunityChurch, and Twitter at @cccportsmouth.

Charity Free Will Baptist Church – Charity Free Will Baptist Church 7432 S.R. 139 Lucasville OH 45648 Pastor: George E. Vastine Sunday morning worship service: 9:30 a.m. Sunday night worship service: 6:00 p.m. Wednesday night prayer meeting: 7:00 p.m.

Berean Baptist Church – We invite you to join us for drive-in services every Sunday at 10 a.m. We gather in the parking lot at 5526 Winchester Ave., Sciotoville, OH, and tune our car radios to 106.1 FM. The service lasts about 45 minutes and includes singing, prayer, Bible reading, and preaching. We hope to see you there.

If you have any questions, please call the church office at 740-776-2277. If you are not able to come to the service, you can see them live-streamed on Facebook at Berean Baptist Church or link through our website www.bereanbch.org

Nauvoo United Methodist Church-Nauvoo United Methodist Church, 1403 5th Street in West Portsmouth, would like to welcome you to worship with us. Sunday morning worship begins at 11:00 AM with Pastor Pete Shaffer bringing the message in the church sanctuary. Remember, masks are required for services inside the church. Check out our new improved website at Nauvooumc.org.

Bible Study will be on Wednesday evenings at 7:00 PM in the church sanctuary. Everyone is required to wear a mask.

Check us out on FaceBook at Nauvoo United Methodist Church for announcements. If you would like more information about our church, services, or activities, please call us at 740-858-2621.