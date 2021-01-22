What is Love?

You know there are days where we have to stoop down in order to grow up. Listening to our children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren can teach you and me deeper things about love and life. What do I mean by that? When asked, “What does love mean to you”, a group of four- to eight-year-old youngsters said this:

“When someone loves you the way they say your name is different, you just know that your name is safe in their mouth.” Carrie said this, she is five years old, “Love is when a girl puts on perfume and the boy puts on shaving cologne and they go out and smell each other.” Terry, age four said, “Love is what makes you smile when you are tired.” Bobby, age seven said, “Love is what’s in the room with you at Christmas. If you stop opening presents and just listen.” Noel said, “Love is when you tell a guy that you like his shirt and he wears it every day.” Chris said, “Love is when mommy sees daddy smelly and sweaty and still says he is as handsome as Robert Redford.” And Karen said, “When you love somebody your eyelashes go up and down and stars come out at you.”

And to top it off, the deepest expression of love came from a four-year-old child whose next-door neighbor was an elderly man who had just lost his wife. When the child saw the man crying the little boy went over into the man’s yard and climbed on top of the man’s lap and just sat there. When the boy’s mother asked him what he had said to the neighbor, the little boy said, “Nothing, I just helped him cry.” Boy, that is love isn’t it? Never forget that Jesus said, “A new commandment I give unto you, that you love one another as I have loved you. That you also will love one another. By this, all will know that you are my disciples if you have love for one another.”

Listen my friends, love is the deciding factor, it is not rituals or meaningless words, or money and gifts, it is pure and unadulterated love! Today may God bless us as we seek to love one another by smiling when we are tired, by listening to the sound of love, and by helping others cry.

