Church news

Central Church of Christ-Sunday services: 10:30 a.m. – Regular worship service and children’s Bible school. Masks and social distancing are required. Sunday at 6 p.m. is the youth group meeting. Wednesday at 6 p.m. will be “small group Bible study.” “FOR5662” is YOU and ME, and together WE can show our church and the community that each person is loved by CHRIST and US. A dynamic duo. Please come hear the message by Pastor Thayer Wallace. You can read updates, changes, and events at our website: www.central-church.life. The Sunday morning service can be watched on Facebook “live” or “later.”

St. John Lutheran Church -St. John Lutheran Church invites you to come worship with us. We are located at 5600 Junior Furnace Powellsville Road. Sunday morning worship begins at 10:30 a. m. with Pastor Brent Cavendish. We worship wearing masks and social distancing. We would love to welcome you to safely worship with us.

North Moreland Christian Baptist Church – Breakfast is served every Sunday morning 8:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m. Everyone is welcome. Sunday School 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. Pastor Paul Hagen. Morning Worship Service 10:30 a.m. to noon. Evening Worship Service 6:00 p.m. Wednesday Prayer Meeting Service 7:00 p.m. Youth Meeting, Thursday, 6:00 p.m. with Ed Zeno. In Memory of George Sisler, the church will be accepting donations of pop cans to carry on his ministry. The cans may be dropped off at the church Fellowship Hall entryway at 1910 Harrisonville Ave. Portsmouth.

Christ’s Community Church (CCC) –

Christ’s Community Church invites you to attend worship services on Saturday, Jan. 23rd, 5 p.m., and Sunday, Jan. 24th, at 10:30 a.m. to hear Pastor Matt Rawlings’ sermon, “The Word Spreads Even Amidst Conflict,” taken from Acts 15:36-16:5.

CCC is located at 2433 – 25th Street, Portsmouth. The Men’s Bible Study meets Saturday morning at CCC with Pat Apel as leader. You can learn more about CCC at the following: Facebook at www.facebook.com/cccportsmouth, Instagram at cccportsmouth, You Tube at https://wsww.youtube/ChristsCommunityChurch, and Twitter at @cccportsmouth.

Charity Free Will Baptist Church – Charity Free Will Baptist Church 7432 S.R. 139 Lucasville OH 45648 Pastor: George E. Vastine Sunday morning worship service: 9:30 a.m. Sunday night worship service: 6:00 p.m. Wednesday night prayer meeting: 7:00 p.m.

Berean Baptist Church – We invite you to join us for drive-in services every Sunday at 10 a.m. We gather in the parking lot at 5526 Winchester Ave., Sciotoville, OH, and tune our car radios to 106.1 FM. The service lasts about 45 minutes and includes singing, prayer, Bible reading, and preaching. We hope to see you there.

If you have any questions, please call the church office at 740-776-2277. If you are not able to come to the service, you can see them live-streamed on Facebook at Berean Baptist Church or link through our website www.bereanbch.org

Nauvoo United Methodist Church-Nauvoo United Methodist Church, 1403 5th Street in West Portsmouth, would like to welcome you to worship with us. Sunday morning worship begins at 11:00 AM with Pastor Pete Shaffer bringing the message in the church sanctuary. Remember, masks are required for services inside the church. Check out our new improved website at Nauvooumc.org.

Bible Study will be on Wednesday evenings at 7:00 PM in the church sanctuary. Everyone is required to wear a mask.

Check us out on FaceBook at Nauvoo United Methodist Church for announcements. If you would like more information about our church, services, or activities, please call us at 740-858-2621.