Church news

St. John Lutheran Church –St. John Lutheran Church invites you to come worship with us. We are located at 5600 Junior Furnace – Powellsville Road, Franklin Furnace. Sunday morning worship begins at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Brent Cavendish. We worship together while social distancing and wearing our masks. Our Church Council meets immediately after church. We welcome everyone to come safely worship with us.

Christ’s Community Church (CCC) –Christ’s Community Church (CCC), 2433 – 25th Street, Portsmouth, OH

Pastor Scott Rawlings will present the worship message this weekend (14th and 15th) at CCC. The message will be from Acts 6:8-8:3 and titled, “Stephen Preaches the Word to Confront the Idolatry of Nationalism.” Worship time is Saturday, 5:30 p.m. and Sunday, 10:30 a.m.

Women’s Bible Study is held Thursday thru December 8, skipping the week of Thanksgiving. Morning class is 10-11:30 a.m., and evening class from 6-7:30 p.m.

Men’s Bible Study, “Steps,” with Pat Apel as leader, is held Saturday mornings at 8.

Classes are held for Galaxy (4th – 6th grade) and Jr./Sr. High students starting during the worship break. Social distancing will be observed. Check CCC’s sermons at https://www.youtube.com/c/ChristsCommunityChurch.

Central Church of Christ- On Sunday at: 9 a.m. – High Risk service, 9:30 a.m. – adult Bible school, 10:30 a.m. – regular worship service and children’s Bible school, 6 p.m. – youth group service. On Wednesday: at 2 and 6 p.m. – small group Bible study. On Sunday, November 15th, at 6 p.m. we will have the “Hymn Sing.” It will be a “Heavenly hymn song sing.” Also, your donations of hats, gloves, scarfs, and socks are due on November 15th. Monday, November 16th, the Heavenly Helpers class will meet at 6 p.m. The Samaritan’s Purse Shoebox Gifts are due by November 22nd. On November 29that 6 p.m., we will start our 5th Sunday Singspiration again. The Biblical stories depicted through the “Stained Glass” sermon series continues. Please join us. There is always a seat waiting for you. Our Sunday 10:30 a.m. worship service can be watched on Facebook “live” or “later.”

North Moreland Christian Baptist Church – Breakfast is served every Sunday morning 8:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m. Everyone is welcome. Sunday School 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. Pastor Paul Hagen. Morning Worship Service 10:30 a.m. to noon. Evening Worship Service 6:00 p.m. Wednesday Prayer Meeting Service 7:00 p.m. Youth Meeting, Thursday, 6:00 p.m. with Ed Zeno. In Memory of George Sisler, the church will be accepting donations of pop cans to carry on his ministry. The cans may be dropped off at the church Fellowship Hall entryway at 1910 Harrisonville Ave. Portsmouth.

Charity Free Will Baptist Church – Charity Free Will Baptist Church 7432 S.R. 139 Lucasville OH 45648 Pastor: George E. Vastine Sunday morning worship service: 9:30 a.m. Sunday night worship service: 6:00 p.m. Wednesday night prayer meeting: 7:00 p.m.

Berean Baptist Church – We invite you to join us for drive-in services every Sunday at 10 a.m. We gather in the parking lot at 5526 Winchester Ave., Sciotoville, OH, and tune our car radios to 106.1 FM. The service lasts about 45 minutes and includes singing, prayer, Bible reading, and preaching. We hope to see you there.

If you have any questions, please call the church office at 740-776-2277. If you are not able to come to the service, you can see them live-streamed on Facebook at Berean Baptist Church or link through our website www.bereanbch.org

Nauvoo United Methodist Church-Nauvoo United Methodist Church, 1403 5th Street in West Portsmouth, would like to welcome you to worship with us. Sunday morning worship begins at 11:00 AM with Pastor Pete Shaffer bringing the message in the church sanctuary. Remember, masks are required for services inside the church. Check out our new improved website at Nauvooumc.org.

Bible Study will be on Wednesday evenings at 7:00 PM in the church sanctuary. Everyone is required to wear a mask.

Check us out on FaceBook at Nauvoo United Methodist Church for announcements. If you would like more information about our church, services, or activities, please call us at 740-858-2621.