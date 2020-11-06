Church news

Nauvoo United Methodist Church-Nauvoo United Methodist Church, 1403 5th Street in West Portsmouth, would like to welcome you to worship with us. Sunday morning worship begins at 11:00 AM with Pastor Pete Shaffer bringing the message in the church sanctuary. Remember, masks are required for services inside the church. Check out our new improved website at Nauvooumc.org.

Bible Study will be on Wednesday evenings at 7:00 PM in the church sanctuary. Everyone is required to wear a mask.

Check us out on FaceBook at Nauvoo United Methodist Church for announcements. If you would like more information about our church, services, or activities, please call us at 740-858-2621.

Central Church of Christ –At 9 a.m. “High Risk” service begins. At 9:30 a.m. adult Bible school. At 10:30 a.m. is the regular Sunday morning worship service and children’s Bible school. At 6 p.m. is the Sunday youth group service. At 2 and 6 p.m. on Wednesday is “small group” Bible study. “Stained Glass” and the Christ stories told through their beautiful paintings, will be the sermon series for November. We will have a “Hymn Sing” at 6 p.m. on November 15th. Bring your angelic voices and let the rafters ring. Also, on November 15th, the donations of hats, gloves, scarves, and socks are due. On Monday, November 16th at 6 p.m., the Heavenly Helpers class will meet. The Samaritan’s Purse Shoebox Gifts should be at the church by November 22nd. We would love to meet you at any of our services. If you are unable to be there for the 10:30 worship service, please watch it on Facebook.

North Moreland Christian Baptist Church -North Moreland Christian Baptist Church will be having a Revival November 8th-13th, 7:00 p.m., with Joe Nelson preaching. Breakfast is served every Sunday morning 8:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m. Everyone is welcome. Sunday School 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. Pastor Paul Hagen. Morning Worship Service 10:30 a.m. to noon. Evening Worship Service 6:00 p.m. Wednesday Prayer Meeting Service 7:00 p.m. Youth Meeting, Thursday, 6:00 p.m. with Ed Zeno. In Memory of George Sisler, the church will be accepting donations of pop cans to carry on his ministry. The cans may be dropped off at the church Fellowship Hall entryway at 1910 Harrisonville Ave. Portsmouth.

——

St. John Lutheran Church – St. John Lutheran Church invites you to come worship with us. We are located at 5600 Junior Furnace – Powellsville Road, Franklin Furnace Ohio. Sunday morning worship begins at 10:30 a. m. with Pastor Brent Cavendish. We worship with our masks and social distancing. Everyone is welcome.

Christ’s Community Church (CCC) – Christ’s Community Church (CCC), 2433 – 25th Street, Portsmouth, OH, worship services are held Saturday (Oct. 31st), at 5 p.m., and Sunday (Nov. 1st), at 10:30 a.m. The message will be presented by Pastor Scott Rawlings, using Acts 5:17-42, “The Word Confronts the Idolatry of the Jewish High Council.”

The Women’s Bible Study is held Thursdays, Oct. 29-Dec. 3, from 10-11:30 a.m., or evening from 6-7:30 p.m. There will be no class held the week of Thanksgiving.

Pat Apel conducts the Men’s Bible Study on Saturday morning at 8 a.m.

The Children’s Christmas Program will be held Dec. 19. All Promiseland kids are invited to participate in the recorded part. The Village and Galaxy will perform in the live part of the program. Registration and Parental consent forms (required) are available in the atrium. If you have any questions, call Jeni Hill. Find CCC on Facebook at www.facebook.com/cccportsmouth.

Charity Free Will Baptist Church – Charity Free Will Baptist Church 7432 S.R. 139 Lucasville OH 45648 Pastor: George E. Vastine Sunday morning worship service: 9:30 a.m. Sunday night worship service: 6:00 p.m. Wednesday night prayer meeting: 7:00 p.m.

Berean Baptist Church – We invite you to join us for drive-in services every Sunday at 10 a.m. We gather in the parking lot at 5526 Winchester Ave., Sciotoville, OH, and tune our car radios to 106.1 FM. The service lasts about 45 minutes and includes singing, prayer, Bible reading, and preaching. We hope to see you there.

If you have any questions, please call the church office at 740-776-2277. If you are not able to come to the service, you can see them live-streamed on Facebook at Berean Baptist Church or link through our website www.bereanbch.org