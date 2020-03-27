Community Church Services

Antioch Freewill Baptist

9335 Lick Run Lyra Rd, Wheelersburg, OH 45694

(740) 574-4046

Pastor: Rick Henderson

Worship: On their Facebook page, in the form of worship, song, and daily scriptures being posted “Our goal is to keep our people lifted up and get the word out and reach the lost! “

Christ’s Community Church

P.O. Box 649 mailing address

2433 25th Street, Portsmouth, OH 45662 (physical address)

(740) 353-1633 https://www.christscommunity.net/

Pastor: Scott Rawlings (Lead Pastor) and Matt Rawlings (Teaching Pastor)

Worship: Men’s Bible Study – Service Times Saturdays At 5 p.m. Sundays at 10:30 a.m.

“We livestream every Saturday evening at 5 p.m. and Sunday morning at 10:30 a.m. We have Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube accounts”

Second Presbyterian Church

801 Waller Street, Portsmouth OH 45662

(740) 353-4159

Secondpres-portsmouth.org

Rev. Allison Bauer

Worship: We offer a daily prayer devotional and a Sunday morning online worship service. All our online services and prayer devotionals include special music. Allow us the honor of praying for you. Our prayer team accepts requests from anyone who has worries, concerns, illness or troubles. These services are offered from our church Facebook page, YouTube channel and website. Our church website has links to Facebook and YouTube. “We have Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Secondpres-portsmouth.org, and via US mail to those who do not use the before mentioned sources. We offer devotional via email to receive our newsletters or devotionals send us an email to secondpres@yahoo.com” “God’s Pantry,” our food pantry is still open Wednesday’s 10 a.m.-2 p.m., and serves the needs of our community, and we have emergency food available at other times. Call our church office at 740-353-4159 or email us at secondpres@yahoo.com”

Berean Baptist Church

5526 Winchester Ave., Portsmouth, OH 45662

(740) 776-2277

Bereanbch.org

Pastor: Steve Mann

Worship: Sunday morning at 10 a.m. a prerecorded discussion format broadcast is being posted to our Facebook page, YouTube channel, and website Scioto Catholic Consortium (St. Mary, St. Monica, St. Peter, and Holy Redeemer)

Business office: 514 Market St. Portsmouth, Ohio 45662

St. Mary: Fifth & Market St. Portsmouth, Ohio 45662

St. Monica: 4252 Pine St. New Boston, Ohio 45662

Holy Redeemer: 1325 Gallia St. Portsmouth, Ohio 45662

St. Peter: 2167 Lick Run-Lyra road Wheelersburg, Ohio 45694 www.sciotocatholic.org

FR. Joseph T. Yokum

Worship: Livestreaming on our website, Facebook page and YouTube channel

Central Church of Christ

1211 Grandview ave. Portsmouth, Ohio 45662

(740) 353-5846

Centralchurchofportsmouth.org

Pastor: Dennis Dawes

Worship: Live broadcasting a Sunday sermon at 10:30 a.m. on our Facebook page and website “Posting daily scripture on our Facebook page”

Cornerstone United Methodist Church

808 Offnere St. Portsmouth, Ohio 45662

(740) 353-2548

Cumcportsmouth.com

Pastor: Tim Roth

Worship: Sunday livestream or video of sermon, accessible on Facebook and website. Also, during Lent there is a devotional message on Wednesdays at noon.

Sciotoville Church of the Nazarene

5409 Winchester Ave., Portsmouth, OH 45662

(740) 776-6929 http://www.jesusthenazarene.com

Pastor: Chad Garinger

Worship: Videos are posted on website and Facebook page, visit the Facebook page for more updated information “We are still offering tax drop-off for free, to be taken care of by IRS certified volunteers Also the Potters House is still up and operating, we receive lots of food to give out often, as well as getting food from other churches in the area to dispurse”

All Saints’ Episcopal Church

610 fourth St., Portsmouth, Ohio 45662

(740) 353-7919 http://www.AllSaintsPortsmouth.org

We are without a full-time pastor at the moment, but the following members of the clergy are providing pastoral care, celebrating the sacraments and preaching:

-The Rev. Dr. Kathleen Murray, Associate Priest

– The Rev. Richard T. Schisler, Deacon

Worship: Sunday 9:45 a.m. – Bible Study via Zoom teleconference Online or by phone use meeting ID: 962 247 911 11 a.m. – Sunday

Worship via Facebook livestream Service includes scripture readings, a sermon, hymns with pipe organ and singing, prayers and Holy Communion (reserved for folks to receive during the Easter season)

Wednesday 6:30 p.m. – Lenten study via Zoom teleconference Online or by phone use meeting ID: 955 767 075 Nightly 9 p.m. –

Daily Office of Compline (night prayer) Facebook livestream, led by various church members Daily

Stations of the Cross (self-guided, outside) A self-guided devotion found along the sidewalk in front of our building on Court Street; leaflet guides are available at the first station The Stations of the Cross represent events from Jesus’ passion and death. At each station we use our senses and our imagination to reflect prayerfully upon Jesus’ suffering, Death and Resurrection.

Our site includes worship and activity schedules, an introduction and guide to our worship style/tradition, and information about what we believe, who we are and what we do. Facebook followers will receive daily updates and notifications, especially when our services are streaming.”

Christ United Methodist

5371 Gallia St. Sciotoville, Ohio 45662

(740) 776-1870 or (740) 776-6879 www.christumconline.com

Pastor: Terry Cavanaugh

Worship: Streaming on Facebook as often as possible to share messages from the pastor

Apostolic Gospel Church

2037 Jackson St. Portsmouth, Ohio 45662

(740) 354-1108

Apostolicgospelchurch.org

Pastor: Robert Coffey

Worship: Services are being streamed live on Facebook Sunday at 6 p.m. and Wednesday at 7 p.m.