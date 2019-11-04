The Plans We Make

Isn’t it amazing how we attempt to plan our lives? We plan to be forever young and then the “balloon” bursts when we reach the ripe old age of fifty and reality finally sets in. Suddenly we have come to the realization that we have reached the “tipping point” and we are headed in the other direction. It kind of gets one’s attention doesn’t it?

In the past, we had dreamed and planned to climb the corporate ladder, become rich, powerful and receive unlimited acclaim, and success. We had set our compass toward finding the love of our life, be loved forever, and discover the secret elixir that would give us the ability to live forever. This Pollyannaism is not just relegated to one of the sexes, but it crosses all spectrums of life including educational and ethnic “boundaries”.

Why do we transport ourselves to a fantasy world even though we know better? Why is it that we fail to notice the fact that no one ever planned for a business failure, a broken heart or an adulterous husband or wife? There is not one person on earth that plans to find a lump in their breast or the death of a loved one. Neither do they plan to be sad, hurt, broke, betrayed, broken-hearted, or alone in this world. But we know from life experience and historical facts that every one of these things is a possibility.

But here is a truism that I want you to grasp; yes it is for you and me. The truth is that most of the time what we want and what we get are on opposite ends of the spectrum. In fact the longer we live the more we should understand that some things are beyond planning. We envision life and yet life doesn’t always turn out as planned. You know brothers and sisters this same principle even applies to God and His plan for His creation. Not everything turns out as planned. Jeremiah 29:11 says, “For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the LORD, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.” What God planned for them was true and attainable and yet Israel rejected God and His plans for them. In the same way, God has a plan for you and me. Yes, He does, He doesn’t want anyone to perish. Yet millions will reject the love that came down from heaven and dwelt among us. So if you are planning anything for the future, how about putting God first in your life? He will never disappoint you! Sounds like the plan, doesn’t it? But you can’t make it to heaven if you haven’t “bought a ticket” for the trip! How much will the “ticket” cost you? It is free, the Lord paid for it with His life; all you have to do is accept it! Maybe today will be the day of your salvation; the choice is yours. Choose wisely my friend because your choice will have eternal significance!

