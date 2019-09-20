A rat looked through a crack in the wall to see the farmer and his wife opening a package. He began to imagine what food might it contain? He was shocked to discover that the package contained a rat trap. Running frantically to the farmyard the rat proclaimed the warning; “There is a rat trap in the house, a rat trap in the house!” The chicken clucked and scratched and raised her head and said, “Excuse me, Mr. Rat, I can tell this is a grave concern to you, but it is of no consequence to me. I cannot be bothered by it.” The rat turned next to the pig and told him, “There is a rat trap in the house, a rat trap in the house!” The pig said, “I am so very sorry Mr. Rat, but there is nothing I can do about it but pray. Be assured that you are in my prayers.”

Slowly pacing the barnyard the rat spotted the cow and said, shaking his head, “There is a rat trap in the house!” The cow kept chewing her cud and finally said, “Like wow Mr. Rat; a rat trap I am in grave danger; duh.” After his traumatic barnyard experience he returned to the house head down and dejected ready to face the farmer’s rat trap alone. That very night a sound was heard throughout the house; a rat trap catching its prey! The farmer’s wife rushed to see what was caught thinking that she had finally gotten rid of that rat. In the darkness, she did not see that it was a venomous snake whose tail had got caught in the rat trap and low and behold the snake bit the farmer’s wife.

Immediately the farmer rushed her to the hospital. Later that day she returned home with a fever. Now everyone knows you treat a fever with fresh chicken soup, so the farmer took his hatchet to the farmyard for the soup’s main ingredient. His wife’s sickness continued so that friends and neighbors came to sit with her around the clock. To feed them the farmer butchered the pig. The farmer’s wife continued to decline in health and one day she died. A large crowd came for her funeral that the farmer had the cow slaughtered to provide meat for all of them to eat. The only one to survive the entire episode was the one who cried the warning; the rat!

So Dr. J what is the moral of the story? Brothers and sisters the next time you hear that someone is facing a problem and you think that it does not concern you, remember that when there is a rat trap in the house, the whole farmyard is at risk. You see my friends drugs might not be a problem with you, but sooner or later, if not unchecked, they will come back to bite you! Therefore my friends be proactive and seek to make a difference in our area concerning drugs and other issues.

