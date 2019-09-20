The Valley United Methodist Church, located at the corner of Hogan Street and Old Scioto Trail in Rosemount turned 160 years old this year. A celebration of bringing the Word of God to our community for all these years will be held on Sunday, September 22, 2019, at the church. The morning service will begin at 10:30 a.m. with District Superintendent, Calvin Alston, Jr., delivering the message.

Following the worship service, a dinner will be served in the fellowship hall at around 12:00 p.m. At 1:30 p.m. participants will return to the sanctuary for a service of songs and to recall the history of the church. At the conclusion of the songfest, cake, ice cream and punch will be served in the fellowship hall.

Please come and join us for this special day of celebration. The church welcomes anyone with photos, stories or memories about their worship at Valley United Methodist Church.

First Church of Christ, Wheelersburg, Ohio: Sunday, September 22, 2019: 9:30 a.m. Sunday School (Classes for all ages), 10:30 a.m. Worship Service, 6:00 p.m. Evening Worship; Tuesday, September 24, 2019: 9:30 a.m. Ladies’ Bible Study (annex); Wednesday, September 25, 2019: 6:00 p.m. Adult Bible Study; Thursday, September 26, 2019: 10:30 a.m. Devotions at River Bend.

Fairview Missionary Baptist Church, located at 1625 Piketon Road in Lucasville, invites you to our weekly worship services. Service times are as follows: Sunday School 9:30 am, Morning Worship 10:30 am, Youth Group 6:00 pm, Evening service 7:00 pm, Wednesday Prayer Meeting 7:00 pm.

Nauvoo United Methodist Church, 1403 5th Street in West Portsmouth, would like to welcome you to worship with us. Sunday morning worship begins at 11:00 AM with Pastor Pete Shaffer bringing the message. Youth group (grades 7-12) meets at 5:00 PM on Sunday evenings in the Church Fellowship Room. Wednesday Bible Study begins at 7:00 PM.

Articles and information for the October Nauvoo News need to be in by September 26th. They can be given to Rhonda, Pastor Pete or emailed to secretary@nauvooumc.org. Trustee meeting will be on Monday, September 30th at 6:00 PM. For more information about our church, services, or activities, please call us at 740-858-2621.

St. John Lutheran invites you to come worship with us. We are located at 5600 Junior Furnace-Powellsville Road, Franklin Furnace. Sunday morning worship begins at 10:30 a. m. with Pastor Brent Cavendish. Children’s Church is provided. Adult Sunday School is at 9:30 a. m. Sunday, September 22, will be our Confirmation class also meeting at 9:30 a. m. Sunday, September 29, we will have our Prayer Buddy Breakfast at 9:00. We hope that all prayer buddies will come to this breakfast. During our worship service on September 29, we will have our Anointing and Laying on of Hands. Everyone is welcomed to come and receive this special blessing. Saturday, October 12, is our Fall Festival. We will have Special Music, food, inflatables, making apple cider, and our traditional hayrides. The Festival will begin at 3:00. Everyone is welcome.

Coles Blvd. Church – Pastor Chad Benner and the congregation of Coles Blvd. Church, located at 1300 Coles Blvd., would love for you to come worship and praise our Precious Lord and Savior Jesus Christ with them!

Sunday, September 22, 10:30 a.m. – Morning Worship with Pastor Chad bringing the message from God’s Word. An interpreter for the deaf and hard of hearing is available at all services.

Sunday, September 22, 6 p.m. – Evening Worship with Pastor Chad bringing the message from God’s Word.

Monday, September 23, 6:00 p.m. – Ladies Meeting in the Fellowship Hall.

Wednesday, September 25, 6 p.m. – Midweek Bible Study with Pastor Chad continuing the study on the book of John.

Thursday, September 26, 3 – 5 p.m. – Coles Blvd. Local Compassionate Ministries Food Pantry is open.

Upcoming Events: Sunday, September 29, 6:30 p.m. – Worship Fest with Mabert Road Baptist Church. Refreshments will be served following Worship Fest in our Fellowship Hall.

Christ’s Community Church (CCC), will celebrate their 49th anniversary at Saturday 5 p.m. and Sunday, 10:30 a.m. worship services this weekend. Pastor Scott Rawlings will bring the message “Outwitting Satan” from II Corinthians 2:11.

RAW Jr. & Sr. High meets Sunday during the worship services break. Pastor Ralph Clay leads the Growth Group, Wednesday, 7 p.m. at CCC. The Men’s Bible Study is cancelled until October.

The Women’s Bible Study kicks off Thursday, October 3rd for seven weeks at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., learning, “How God Sees Us.” Sign up and purchase the workbook when attending the worship service or call (740) 353-1633. CCC is located at 2433 – 25th Street, Portsmouth, OH.