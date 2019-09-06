I was told a story about a boss that was a pure tightwad, he would not let loose of any money to improve the office and yet he expected the best from his employees. One day a seven-foot fluorescent light bulb burned out early in the morning and yet he wouldn’t call the Maintenance Department to replace it. He told the office personnel that he would have it replaced by the next day. As the day wore on He decided to replace it himself instead of being billed by the Maintenance Department. That night he bought a bulb and the next morning he snuck into his office early and replaced the old bulb. He then hid the old bulb in his office closet. He then planned to leave the office late and take the burned-out bulb with him on the subway and throw it away at a construction site near his home.

This is where the story started to get good. When he entered the subway car, he held the old bulb upright over his head and waited for his stop. Then a strange thing began to happen. Other people entered the subway and they, too, began to hold on to the bulb as if it were a stationary object. By the time the subway arrived at the executive’s stop, he told his friends that five different people were holding on to the worthless bulb. When asked, “What did you do then”; he said he simply walked off the subway and left them holding the bulb!

Good story Jim; so what is the point? The point is that people have a tendency to hold on to things that don’t really offer stability. They hold on to their money, cars, and homes and forget about eternity! Many are like the rich young ruler; they hang on to things that are at best fleeting and will never satisfy! So the question arises, you knew I was going to ask it, “What are you holding on to?” What do you hold on to for security in life? Is it wealth, power, prestige, achievements, or relationships? Whatever you are holding on to that keeps you from holding on to Jesus, let it go. When life turns “sour” you will be glad you have someone solid to hold on to!

