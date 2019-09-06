Once a year the Kiwanis Club of Lucasville sets up an ice cream station on the parking lot of a church on Center Street in Lucasville. In recent years the club has conducted a bicycle rodeo as well.

The Lucasville Center Street Church has served the local community and its children in many ways on it’s own. For some time Beverly and I have had this church on our radar and so on a recent Sunday morning, we added it to our list of church visits. It was a wonderful day of worship with a congregation of faithful believers. What a friendly bunch they were. As we often say, stop by and pay them a visit and tell them the Ruckers sent ya!

Pastor Phil Howard greeted us at the door and said Hi Randy. Oh yes, we had met before. But I said, I guess you know why we are here and he gave an affirmative smile yes!

This days service was opened by John Ashworth saying we come here to be recharged! After the opening prayer, two young lady acolytes came forward to light the service candles. Unfortunately, I didn’t get their names, though the Lord knows their names!

There were several messages and then we found this church takes bringing your Bible to church seriously. The bible count showed the congregation had brought 31 bibles today. No one put their hand down until they were sure of a good count. That was a nice touch!

As part of a prayer it was said we are so thankful to be in the house of the Lord. We need you Lord and are so thankful for your taking care of us. Thank you for our blessings, in Jesus name we pray.

Followed was the singing of Doxology and then a reading from the church hymnal. It was said, may the Lord bless our reading today asking that each would take them into their heart and then unto the Lord!

Gene May stepped forward to sing a song he said a little girl had sung to him. Now that I have got you all excited about that song I am not going to be able to name it or any of the words. I can tell you it was a beautiful moment in the service.

Howard praised the church youth leaders for their work with the teens. They are a married couple who in just a few minutes exhibited their dedication to this cause. Connie and Kenny Boldman stood and spoke about their last activity with these youth.

The couple explained they had planned the program but found it to be obvious these youth were in need of talking things out on this evening. So that was the direction of the service. The teens opened up and spoke non stop. You wouldn’t think they would have so much to talk about. It was a night of discussion pertinent to a religious nature while also covering issues of respect for teachers, parents and others.

The group also discussed a project of preparing meals for local veterans on September 14. The teens were excited to be of help in this cause.

The Boldmans said it was a wonderful evening and before they got home some of the youth had already Facebook messaged them about the excitement over that meeting.

Wanda Howard, the Pastor’s wife, sang several beautiful hymns. I think one was “The last song I will sing,” while another was “Something more!”

There were a number of testimonies before Pastor Howard came forward. He began by saying God answers prayers in many ways. His answers may come unsaid as a yes or no. Or they may come later. We may not see or hear the answer, but we do know that God wants to bless us. Sometimes in life we may be limited or held back in our prayers.

You might remember the story I have shared before as Howard told about a person stranded in a flooded building. A jeep arrived to the first floor, a boat arrived at the second floor and as the water rose a helicopter came to the top floor. Each time he refused the assistance as he expected his prayers would be answered by God. Upon expiring and arriving at the heavenly gate he asked the Lord why he had not saved him. The Lord answered, I sent you help three times but you did not accept.

Then he took his sermon discussion to Acts Chapter three, verses one to ten. It was a message of healing with John and Peter having gone together to the temple. There was a lame man who was laid daily at the gate of the temple to collect alms (handouts).

Fixing their eyes on him, Peter said, 6) Silver and Gold I do not have, but what I do have I give you. In the name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth, rise up and walk. 7) And he took him by the right hand and lifted him up, and immediately his feet and ankle bones received strength.

8) So he leaping up stood and walked and entered the temple with them — walking, leaping, and praising God. 10) Then they knew it was he who sat begging alms at the Beautiful Gate of the temple, and they were with wonder and amazement at what happened to him.

He also discussed First Chronicle 4/10 which was the Prayer of Jabez. In verse nine it says, Now Jabez was more honorable than his brothers, and his mother called him Jabez, saying, because I bore him in pain. And Jabez called on the God of Israel saying, oh that you would bless me indeed and enlarge my territory that your hand would be with me and that I may not cause pain! So God granted him what he requested.

Howard then introduced an 1800’s evangelist by the name of Moody. This evangelist would challenge people in his sermons. On one occasion a listener stood and said why don’t you mind your own business. The evangelist looked to this person and said Sir, this is my business!

Another of Howard’s stories was of an alcoholic who had come to admire a Bible-believing man named Joe. Upon finally coming into a church the man found his way to the front in repentance. He said to the Pastor and church congregation, make me like Joe. Someone then offered in kind retort, no we want to make you like Jesus. It was a great witness on that day.

He said the early church wanted everyone to be saved. What has happened to that zeal? asked Howard. However, God is not always in the business of making us comfortable. Sometimes God calls us to hard places. The bible discussed that often in life those having great faith have been tried by fire. A closing song was titled “I go.”

The piano player was Diane Adkins and Margie Maines delivered a closing prayer. I am sure I missed some names with regret.

Following the service, Ora Pickleseimer came to me sharing a story about my dad Raleigh Kenneth Rucker. He said he attended school with dad as a boy. Dad left school early to join the CCC, later going on to serve on Wake Island. Having been captured by the Japanese he spent three and a half years in Japanese POW camps. Pickleseimer left School about a year after dad, also going into serving during WW 2. I loved hearing a story about dad I had never heard before.

Need I say, we loved our visit to the Lucasville Center Street Church! Go see them!

As believers, let us share the Good News! Jesus Christ is the Savior of the world! Each one ….. reach one! See ya in church!

Rucker

Randy Rucker

Reach Randy Rucker at Ohiorancher5@gmail.com.

