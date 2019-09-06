Fairview Missionary Baptist Church, located at 1625 Piketon Road in Lucasville, invites you to our weekly worship services. Service times are as follows: Sunday School 9:30 am, Morning Worship 10:30 am, Youth Group 6:00 pm, Evening service 7:00 pm, Wednesday Prayer Meeting 7:00 pm.

Nauvoo United Methodist Church, 1403 5th Street in West Portsmouth, would like to welcome you to worship with us. Sunday morning worship begins at 11:00 AM with Pastor Pete Shaffer bringing the message. Youth group (grades 7-12) meets at 5:00 PM on Sunday evenings in the Church Fellowship Room. Wednesday Bible Study begins at 7:00 PM.

Administrative Board Meeting is to be on Monday, September 9th at 6:30 PM.

The monthly Men’s Breakfast meeting will begin again on Saturday, September 14th at 9:00 AM. For more information, contact Paul Conley.

On Sunday, September 15th we will have our Patriot Sunday/Carry-In. We will be honoring our First Responders during morning worship, which begins at 11:00 AM. A carry-in dinner will follow in the church Fellowship Room. Please bring your favorite potluck foods and join us as we honor those that are there for us in our times of need. For more information, contact Mary Maple.

Our church will be participating in the CRADLE Walk for Life on Saturday, September 21st at the Carousel Center. Registration begins at 8:30 AM (No registration fee. Donations of any amount are accepted.) Walk will begin at 9:00 AM. Registration forms are available on the information table at the church.

For more information about our church, services, or activities, please call us at 740-858-2621.

North Moreland Christian Baptist Church. Breakfast is served every Sunday morning at 8:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m. Everyone is welcome. Sunday School 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. Pastor Paul Hagen. Super Church Pastor Chris Meenach 10:30 a.m. to noon. Morning Worship Service 10:30 a.m. to noon. Evening Worship Service 6:00 p.m. Wednesday Prayer Meeting Service 7:00 p.m. Youth Meeting, Thursday, 6:00 p.m. with Ed Zeno. In Memory of George Sisler, the church will be accepting donations of pop cans to carry on his ministry. The cans may be dropped off at the church Fellowship Hall entryway at 1910 Harrisonville Ave. Portsmouth.

First Church of Christ – Wheelersburg, Ohio, Sunday – September 8, 2019: 9:30 am – Sunday School (classes for all ages), 10:30 am – Worship Service, 6:00 pm – Evening Worship; Monday, September 9, 2019: 6:00 pm – Board Meeting (annex); Tuesday, September 10, 2019: Ladies’ Bible Study (annex) All ladies welcome; Wednesday, September 11, 2019: 6:00 pm – Adult Bible Study; Thursday, September 12, 2019: 10:30 am – Devotions at River Bend; Saturday, September 14, 2019: 8:00 am – Church Work Day.

Christ’s Community Church (CCC), 2433 – 25th Street, Portsmouth, OH, worship services are held Saturday, 5 p.m., and Sunday, 10:30 a.m. This week will feature Pastor Matt Rawlings preaching from Ephesians 5:15 6:24 titled “Walk in Wisdom & Prepare for Warfare.”

Other meetings include RAW Jr. & Sr. High beginning at the Sunday worship break; Growth Group, Wednesday at 7 p.m., and Men’s Bible Study, Saturday at 8 a.m.

CCC will celebrate their 49th anniversary September 22nd. For church information, check www.christscommunity.net

St. John Lutheran Church invites you to come worship with us. We are located at 5600 Junior Furnace-Powellsville Road, Franklin Furnace.

Sunday morning worship begins at 10:30 a. m. with Pastor Brent Cavendish. Children’s Church is provided. Adult Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m. Come join us for a scripture-based look at today’s issues. Sunday, September 8, we will honor our 80 plus members. We are so blessed to have them! There will be a potluck/ carry-in dinner in their honor immediately following worship. Everyone is welcome.

Coles Blvd. Church – Pastor Chad Benner and the congregation of Coles Blvd. Church, located at 1300 Coles Blvd., would love for you to come worship and praise our Precious Lord and Savior Jesus Christ with them!

Sunday, September 8, 10:30 a.m. – Morning Worship with Pastor Chad bringing the message from God’s Word. An interpreter for the deaf and hard of hearing is available at all services.

Sunday, September 8, 6 p.m. – Evening Worship with Pastor Chad bringing the message from God’s Word.

Tuesday, September 10, 6:30 p.m. – Nursing Home Ministry at South Shore Nursing Home.

Wednesday, September 11, 6 p.m. – Midweek Bible Study with Pastor Chad bringing the study on the book of John.

Unity Full Gospel Fellowship –4222 Pine Street, New Boston Ohio Saturday 9-14-19 at 7:00 p.m. Free Concert from Tribute Quartet from Nashville, Tennessee