Every now and then, we need to look at our lives and the way we respond to others and ask, “Where is the mercy?” I believe we are very lackadaisical in our own self-examination. We need to examine our life and attitude toward others. Why; because it can be so easy to turn away from the love and mercy that our God has shown us and be judgmental. Sometimes we justify our lack of mercy by telling ourselves that we are just standing for God’s standards. Sometimes we are very pious in the way we carry ourselves acting as if we are above all because we have been forgiven while forgetting who forgave us and what that forgiveness cost our Heavenly Father and His Son!

What is the underlying problem when people say, “I’m just standing for God’s standard when they are judgmental?” The problem is; they forget that God’s standard is that we are to show mercy in abundance to others just as it was shown to us. Remember brothers and sisters mercy triumphs over judgment.

We live in a world that is filled with “road rage,” out-of-control lawsuits, and fits of temper therefore, Christian mercy is desperately needed. We need to be resigned to the fact that people are going to do things that harm us or speak in ways that offend us; and we need to make the decision ahead of time to be merciful instead of vengeful. When I tell Christians this they say, “But they don’t deserve my mercy!” We need to remember that mercy is not for those who deserve it; mercy is for those who need it!

We need to be “clothed” with the mind-set of David, a “man after God’s own heart,” who twice passed up opportunities to defend himself by killing King Saul. We as Christians need to be in tune with the heart of Jesus who was merciful even toward those who slandered him and attacked Him. Even near death on the cross of Calvary He said, “Forgive the Father for they know not what they do!” Please never forget that a heart surrendered to the Lord is a heart willing to let God take sole ownership of the responsibility to judge and to repay. Remember; be merciful, just as your Heavenly Father is merciful. Jesus said, “But love your enemies, and do good, and lend, expecting nothing in return; and your reward will be great, and you will be sons of the Most High; for He Himself is kind to ungrateful and evil men.” Remember; Love your neighbor as yourself! If you do you can’t help but show mercy!

Spinnati https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/08/web1_Spinnati-2.jpg Spinnati